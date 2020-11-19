Joy for Irish as Shine goal helps Glasgow progress in Europe and Kiernan off the mark for West Ham

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DUO Leanne Kiernan and Clare Shine were both on target last night for their respective West Ham and Glasgow City sides.

Shine scored a penalty to help Glasgow into the last 32 of the Uefa Women’s Champions League, the Cork star coming on in the sixth minute of extra-time to see the game out.

The 13-in-a-row Scottish champions, who ended Peamount United’s European dream on penalties earlier this month, now progress to the Round of 32 draw for the 10th consecutive year.

Scottish international Leanne Crichton had given City the lead against Valur in Reykjavik before the Icelandic side fought back through Mist Edvardsdottir.

And Glasgow called on their Irish duo in extra-time, Shine and Donegal teenager Tyler Toland — who’s on loan from Manchester City — coming off the bench to see out the win.

Shine was called on early in extra time and made no mistake with a penalty in the shootout, her side’s fifth and with the score 2-2, it was sudden death.

Cool, calm and collected, the 25-year-old slotted home to open her 2020/21 goalscoring account after a difficult time off the pitch.

150 day milestone hit, topped off by qualifying for the last 32 of the champions league, this teaaam 💥🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/MPkTRY6Z6E — Clare Shine (@ClareShine01) November 18, 2020

Shine scores



VAL ❌❌✅✅

CITY ✅❌❌✅✅ — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile last night, Cavan star Kiernan also got off the mark, scoring a brace for West Ham as they were 4-0 winners over Charlton in the Continental Cup.

Kiernan hit home in the 45th and 50th minutes respectively and was named player-of-the-match in a massive boost for the 21-year-old as Ireland’s final Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany approaches.

“Great to get off the mark with my two goals tonight and a great team performance,” she said after the Hammers ended their group matches top of Group D.

“Top of the Continental Cup group. Come on you Irons.”

A brace tonight for our No.8 ☘️@kiernan_leanne is the @NicheSolutions1 Player of the Match! 👏 pic.twitter.com/o6Jn7wIt1l — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Katie McCabe’s Arsenal crashed out despite a penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur — USA World Cup star Alex Morgan missed her spot kick.

Niamh Fahey’s Liverpool lost by the minimum to Everton, while there was disappointment for Irish trio Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett as Brighton & Hove Albion fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Grace Moloney’s Reading.

Moloney enjoyed another clean sheet between the Royals’ posts, while O’Sullivan and Jarrett both came off the bench and Connolly didn’t feature.

