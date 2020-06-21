Ireland striker Clare Shine receiving assistance following missing person appeal

Updated 7.00pm

Clare Shine (file pic).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Clare Shine is receiving assistance following a missing person appeal on Sunday.

Shine, 25, was reported missing after she was last seen in Roslin, Midlothian on Sunday morning.

Her club Glasgow City launched a public appeal for assistance, with Police Scotland confirming to The42 that they had received a missing person report and were making enquiries.

“We have reassuring information about Clare’s whereabouts and she has assistance,” Glasgow City said in an update on Sunday evening.

“Thank you to everyone who helped. You made such a difference. We will say more when we can.”

“We have received information that Clare Shine is getting assistance,” the FAI said.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in raising awareness.”

Cork native Shine is an Ireland international who is in her second stint at Glasgow, having previously lined out for Cork City and Raheny.