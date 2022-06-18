Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 18 June 2022
Advertisement

Hayes and Duggan not named to start for Clare despite successful appeals

Wexford, meanwhile, have named Diarmuid O’Keeffe among their substitutes ahead of today’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,240 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5793947
Clare's Peter Duggan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clare's Peter Duggan.
Clare's Peter Duggan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RORY HAYES AND Peter Duggan have been named only on Clare’s bench for today’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Wexford at Semple Stadium despite successful appeals against their respective suspensions midweek.

Brian Lohan’s Banner have released a starting team which includes neither key defender Hayes nor All-Star forward Duggan, with Cian Nolan and Mark Rodgers filling in for the duo who received retrospective proposed one-match bans following incidents in Clare’s extra-time Munster final loss to Limerick.

While it remains to be seen if Lohan sticks with his matchday 26 as listed or if this is merely a smokescreen, the Clare boss did allude to the mental toll of the appeals process on both Hayes and Duggan during an interview published by the Clare Champion newspaper on Friday.

“It’s very draining for any of these appeals,” Lohan told the Champion. “Between getting legal advice and the board officers putting in a lot of effort, it is a tough process. For the guys themselves, it puts a strain on them. There is a mental toll. Social media is something that we didn’t have to deal with in the past.”

Darragh Egan, meanwhile, have named the influential Diarmuid O’Keeffe on Wexford’s bench for this afternoon’s clash — a selection worth monitoring closer to throw-in. O’Keeffe was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s victory over Kerry.

Cathal Dunbar, who started that preliminary quarter-final in Tralee, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and is replaced in attack by Mikie Dwyer.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

Subs: 16. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona), 17. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 18. Aaron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 19. Shane Meehan (The Banner), 20. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg, Inis), 21. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), 22. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 23. Robyn Mounsey (Ruan), 24. Paudie Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge), 25. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 26. Peter Duggan (Clooney, Quin)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

Subs: 16. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s), 17. David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), 18. Ben Edwards (Rapparees), 19. Connal Flood (Claughbawn), 20. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 21. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 22. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), 23. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans), 24. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 25. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 26. Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers).

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie