Hayes and Duggan not named to start for Clare despite successful appeals

RORY HAYES AND Peter Duggan have been named only on Clare’s bench for today’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Wexford at Semple Stadium despite successful appeals against their respective suspensions midweek.

Brian Lohan’s Banner have released a starting team which includes neither key defender Hayes nor All-Star forward Duggan, with Cian Nolan and Mark Rodgers filling in for the duo who received retrospective proposed one-match bans following incidents in Clare’s extra-time Munster final loss to Limerick.

While it remains to be seen if Lohan sticks with his matchday 26 as listed or if this is merely a smokescreen, the Clare boss did allude to the mental toll of the appeals process on both Hayes and Duggan during an interview published by the Clare Champion newspaper on Friday.

“It’s very draining for any of these appeals,” Lohan told the Champion. “Between getting legal advice and the board officers putting in a lot of effort, it is a tough process. For the guys themselves, it puts a strain on them. There is a mental toll. Social media is something that we didn’t have to deal with in the past.”

Darragh Egan, meanwhile, have named the influential Diarmuid O’Keeffe on Wexford’s bench for this afternoon’s clash — a selection worth monitoring closer to throw-in. O’Keeffe was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s victory over Kerry.

Cathal Dunbar, who started that preliminary quarter-final in Tralee, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and is replaced in attack by Mikie Dwyer.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

Subs: 16. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona), 17. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 18. Aaron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 19. Shane Meehan (The Banner), 20. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg, Inis), 21. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), 22. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 23. Robyn Mounsey (Ruan), 24. Paudie Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge), 25. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 26. Peter Duggan (Clooney, Quin)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

Subs: 16. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s), 17. David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), 18. Ben Edwards (Rapparees), 19. Connal Flood (Claughbawn), 20. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 21. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 22. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), 23. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans), 24. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 25. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 26. Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers).