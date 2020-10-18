Clare and Tipperary ease relegation worries while Wexford back in promotion hunt

CLARE AND TIPPERARY both picked up big wins in their respective battles against footbal league relegation today.

Clare saw off Fermanagh by 1-11 to 1-9 in Ennis, a result that sees Ryan McMenamin’s side relegated from Division 2, while Tipperary saw off Offaly 1-16 to 0-16 at Semple Stadium in their Division 3 encounter.

And in Division 4, Wexford denied Limerick’s hopes of clinching promotion today by claiming success by 1-13 to 1-10, for a result that leaves three teams joint top going into the final round of games.

Division 2

It had been a difficult week for Fermanagh with their resources stretched due to a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad. They travelled to Cusack Park with a depleted panel but competed well.

A Joe McGann goal for Clare was the score that separated the teams at the interval with the Banner ahead 1-6 to 0-6. It was a strike that helped the home team hold off Fermanagh in the second half despite a late goal from Ciaran Corrigan for the Erne County. Tomás Corrigan was their top scorer with 0-5 while Eoin Cleary (0-4) and Jamie Malone (0-3) were key contributors for Clare.

The result leaves Fermanagh rooted to the bottom of the table and unable to survive now while Clare are in sixth position, on the same number of points as Kildare and Cavan, while ahead of Laois by a point.

Clare are at home to promotion-chasing Armagh next Saturday in the final round of scheduled fixtures while Fermanagh will entertain Laois.

Division 3

Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney struck 1-5, including the only goal of the game as they saw off Offaly in Thurles. That helped them go in front 1-8 to 0-9 at the interval and they kept in front during the second half to prevail. Jack Kennedy scored 0-3 for the winners while Michael Quinlivan, Liam Casey and Liam Boland bagged a brace of points apiece. Cian Farrell was Offaly’s top scorer with 0-4 while Peter Cunningham landed 0-3.

Tipperary travel to take on Leitrim next Sunday while Offaly are at home to Derry. Both are now on five points in fifth and sixth place respectively, two points clear of Leitrim.

Division 4

Wexford laid the foundations for their victory over Limerick in Rathkeale with a strong first-half showing. They were in front 1-8 to 0-3 at the break thanks to Daithi Waters finding the net while Ben Brosnan and John Turbitt hit some good points.

Limerick got an early second-half boost with a goal from Tommy Griffin while they trailed 1-8 to 1-6 midway through the half and got the deficit down to three in injury-time. But Wexford held on to move joint top of the table with Wicklow and Limerick enterting the last round of games next Saturday.

Results

Division 2

Clare 1-11 Fermanagh 1-9

Division 3

Tipperary 1-16 Offaly 0-16

Division 4

Wexford 1-13 Limerick 1-10

