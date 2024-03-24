Clare join Kilkenny in league decider after getting past mis-firing Tipperary

Clare 1-24

Tipperary 2-13

CLARE BOOKED THEIR place in the hurling league final against Kilkenny, after they overcame Tipperary in the semi-final in Portlaoise.

The Banner made all the early running by running up the first eight points of the match and while freetaker Mark Rogers had to be withdrawn with an injury 20 minutes in, his replacement Aidan McCarthy was imperious with seven successful frees along with his opening score from play.

Having clawed the Clare lead back to two points by the 45th minute, Tipp went the last twenty minutes scoring just once, from a Sean Ryan free.

Ryan was the fourth freetaker that Liam Cahill’s side burned through; Jason Forde missed half a dozen chances, four of them from the dead ball. Gearoid O’Connor also missed a brace, Willie Connors tried one with no joy and they finished with substitute Sean Ryan who clipped over one, and missed the last two.

Advertisement

More to follow….