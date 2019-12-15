This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
0-14 for Tipperary's Forde but McCarthy grabs the Clare winner in Munster tie

830 people at McDonagh Park in Nenagh today.

By John Fallon Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,771 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934772

Clare 2-17
Tipperary 1-19

John Fallon reports from Nenagh

CLARE CAME WITH a late surge to oust All-Ireland champions Tipperary in an entertaining Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League clash in front of a crowd of 830 at McDonagh Park in Nenagh today.

aidan-mccarthy-with-cian-darcy Clare's Aidan McCarthy in action against Tipperary's Cian Darcy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Both counties fielded experimental sides on a freezing afternoon when not even a 0-14 haul from Jason Forde was enough to secure for Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy’s glorious return in 2019 began at this venue back in January when they defeated Kerry in this competition but they got caught by a late rally as Brian Lohan got his reign as Clare manager off to a winning start in a decent contest.

The sides were level six times in the opening half but Clare, the holders of the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League, went in leading by 2-6 to 0-10 at the break.

Forde was superb for Tipperary, shooting eight points in the opening half, four of them from play in a powerful display, while he also landed a sideline in either half.

In the end Tipperary’s failure to score in the closing ten minutes of each half proved decisive.

clare-goalkeeper-andrew-fahy-takes-a-puc-out Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy in action at McDonagh Park.

mark-mccarthy-takes-a-sideline-cut Mark McCarthy lines up a sideline cut in Nenagh.

Willie Connors was the only other Tipperary forward to find the range in the opening half, with midfielder Michael Breen landing a good point.

Clare were chasing the game in the opening half but got back on level terms when Ian Galvin fired home their opening goal after 13 minutes and then goalkeeper Andrew Fahy edged them in front with a free from distance.

Podge Collins did the groundwork for Clare’s second goal after 17 minutes which was neatly finished by Seadna Morey before two more efforts from Forde tied the sides for the sixth time.

But Clare led by two at the break when Galvin took his total to 1-2 and Niall Deasy pointed a free.

A goal from Tom Fox six minutes after the restart edged Tipperary back in front but two efforts from Deasy tied the match again.

Tipperary continued to lead thanks to a couple of more points from Forde but Clare hit back and Podge Collins, who scored three points in the second-half, responded for the Banner.

The sides continued to trade points with Kiladangan’s Paul Flynn shooting three excellent points from the left as Tipp took a 1-19 to 2-13 lead into the closing stages.

But it was Clare who finished strongly. Deasy pointed a free and one from play and then Cathal McInerney levelled a minute from the end before another sub, Aidan McCarthy, landed the winner from the right wing.

brain-lohan Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan.

Scorers for Clare: Niall Deasy 0-7 (0-5f), Ian Galvin 1-2, Seadna Morey 1-0, Podge Collins 0-3, Diarmuid Ryan 0-2, Andrew Fahy (0-1f), Aidan McCarthy 0-1, Cathal McInerney 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-14 (0-7f, 0-2 sideline), Paul Flynn 0-3, Tom Fox 1-0, Michael Breen 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1.

Clare

1. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
3. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
4. Eoin Quirke (Whitegate)

20. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Kevin Hehir (Inagh/Kilnamona)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
9. David Reidy (Eire Og Ennis)

10. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
11. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
12. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

13. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)
14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket on Fergus)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

21. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Ryan (19)
23. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin) for Galvin (47)
19. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Morey (52)
25. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe) for O’Neill (55)
26. Domhnaill McMahon (Tubber) for Guilfoyle (58)

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
3. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch)
4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
11. Tom Fox (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)
12. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane McDonaghs)

13. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

Subs

24. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for Fox (52)
23. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara) for Cahill (60)
18. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for O’Dwyer (63)
17. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og) for Moloney (67)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

