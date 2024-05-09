Advertisement
Clare minor hurling manager Brian O'Connell. James Crombie/INPHO
GAA

Clare and Tipperary advance to Munster minor hurling championship final

They beat Cork and Limerick this evening.
9.47pm, 9 May 2024
Munster minor hurling championship

Cork 0-19 Clare 2-22

Limerick 0-12 Tipperary 0-13

***

CLARE AND TIPPERARY will face off in the 2024 Munster minor hurling championship final after both winning their final group games this evening.

Clare powered to a nine-point victory over Cork as they maintained their 100% record, while Tipperary overcame Limerick by the minimum.

The Treaty were out of contention before a ball was pucked tonight. Clare were top of the table on six points, with Cork and Tipp joint on four.

Liam Murphy bagged a brace as the Banner enjoyed a 2-22 to 0-19 win at Super Valu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-9 to 0-12 at half time after an even opening period.

Cork carved out a three-point lead by the seventh minute, but that was as good as it got for the hosts. Murphy’s first goal arrived in the 12th minute and made it 1-3 to 0-5.

Brian O’Connell’s Clare clawed on top on the restart, and Murphy’s second major 22 minutes into the second half stretched the scoreline to 2-17 to 0-17.

There were more scores at either end, but the goals were key as Clare progressed. Cork, whose top scorer was Mark O’Brien with 0-11 (three points from play), now head for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Leinster opposition.

Tipperary, meanwhile, advanced to the Munster decider with a 0-13 to 0-12 victory over Limerick at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Tipp raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead by seven minutes, but the hosts fought back and the half-time score was 0-8 to 0-6.

Seven minutes into the second period, they drew level but Tipp managed to get their noses in front once more.

This happened again down the home straight, but the visitors — with Eoghan Doughan, Darragh O’Hora and Cillian Minogue pointing the way — did just enough.

Clare and Tipperary now go head-to-head on 20 May at 7pm, venue TBC.

The Banner were 4-11 to 0-19 winners of their group game in Thurles last week.

  • You can view the table and results here>
Emma Duffy
