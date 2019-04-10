This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare and Tipperary bag the goals as they make strong starts with Munster minor football victories

Limerick and Waterford were both decisively defeated tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 8:58 PM
32 minutes ago 1,570 Views No Comments
Clare defeated Limerick by 14 points tonight.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CLARE AND TIPPERARY both cruised to victory in the opening ties of the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship tonight.

Clare travelled to Newcastlewest and came away with a 14-point success over Limerick as they ran out 3-15 to 0-10 winners.

A Jamie Stack goal Clare forge a 1-7 to 0-6 interval advantage before Diarmuid Fahy and Eoin Talty both netted in the second half to see the Banner run out comfortable victors.

Tipperary made home advantage count as they dismantled Waterford at Sean Treacy Park with 18 points to spare at the final whistle as they were ahead 4-13 to 0-7. Kyle Shelly was their star man as he hit 2-8 overall. Tipperary laid the foundations early on to storm in front 3-7 to 0-5 at the interval and were in command from there.

This is the first season of a new format in the Munster minor football championship with a round-robin format in place for Phase 1 involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Between now and 24 April all four counties will play each other before a final takes place between the top two teams in that phase on 7 May and they advance to Phase 2 which will feature Cork and Kerry.

Munster Minor Football Championship

Phase 1

Results
Clare 3-15 Limerick 0-10
Tipperary 4-13 Waterford 0-7

Fixtures

17 April
Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.30pm
Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.45pm

24 April
Tipperary v Limerick, Sean Treacy Park, 7pm
Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

