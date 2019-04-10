Clare and Tipperary bag the goals as they make strong starts with Munster minor football victories

CLARE AND TIPPERARY both cruised to victory in the opening ties of the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship tonight.

Clare travelled to Newcastlewest and came away with a 14-point success over Limerick as they ran out 3-15 to 0-10 winners.

A Jamie Stack goal Clare forge a 1-7 to 0-6 interval advantage before Diarmuid Fahy and Eoin Talty both netted in the second half to see the Banner run out comfortable victors.

Tipperary made home advantage count as they dismantled Waterford at Sean Treacy Park with 18 points to spare at the final whistle as they were ahead 4-13 to 0-7. Kyle Shelly was their star man as he hit 2-8 overall. Tipperary laid the foundations early on to storm in front 3-7 to 0-5 at the interval and were in command from there.

This is the first season of a new format in the Munster minor football championship with a round-robin format in place for Phase 1 involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Between now and 24 April all four counties will play each other before a final takes place between the top two teams in that phase on 7 May and they advance to Phase 2 which will feature Cork and Kerry.

Munster Minor Football Championship

Phase 1

Results

Clare 3-15 Limerick 0-10

Tipperary 4-13 Waterford 0-7

Fixtures

17 April

Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6.30pm

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.45pm

24 April

Tipperary v Limerick, Sean Treacy Park, 7pm

Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm

