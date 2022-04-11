Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 11 April 2022
Wins for Limerick and Clare in Munster U20 football championship

Limerick beat Waterford in Dungarvan while Clare powered to a 13-point victory over Tipperary.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Apr 2022, 9:14 PM
Limerick's Darragh Murray (file photo)
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LIMERICK AND CLARE advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster U20 Football Championship this evening, with the two teams recording comfortable wins in their quarter-final ties.

Limerick beat Waterford 2-9 to 1-6 in Dungarvan, while Clare powered to an impressive 13-point victory over Tipperary, winning 3-15 to 2-5 in Miltown.

Waterford moved into an early lead against Limerick but the Treaty soon took control of the contest, and a David O’Shaughnessy penalty was the difference between the two sides at half-time, Limerick ahead 1-5 to 0-5.

Limerick then struck for a second goal in the early stages of the second period, Darragh Murray finishing a smart team move which pushed the visitors nine points clear.

Waterford only managed to score twice in the second half, with Eoin O’Callaghan hitting a late goal for the home side.

Meanwhile in Miltown Clare recorded a massive win over Tipperary.

While Tipperary struggled to create scoring opportunities, Eoin Craddock’s goal on 10 minutes put them ahead 1-0 to 0-2.

But Clare quickly responded with a goal from Brian McNamara, and then rattled off a trio on unanswered points. A further goal from Sean McNamara saw Clare lead 2-5 to 1-0 at the break.

Clare then added a further 1-1 in the opening minute of the second half, Joe Rafferty splitting the posts with a free before Shane Griffin bagged their third goal of the evening.

Tipperary scored their first point of the game in the 42nd minute, Darragh Brennan on target with a free. At that point Clare led 3-8 to 1-1.

The two sides then traded scores and Tipperary further cut back the deficit with a late goal from Cathal Deeley in the 67th minute, although the damage had long been done.

Limerick will now play Cork in the semi-finals on Easter Monday, 18 April, while Clare advance to take on Kerry on the same day.

