'That was a disgrace' - Sin bin decision impacts Munster semi-final between Clare and Tipp

THE HURLING SIN bin rule was in the spotlight for today’s Munster semi-final as the decision against Clare’s Aidan McCarthy had a huge impact in shaping the outcome of the game.
McCarthy was sent to the line by referee James Owens for this foul on Tipperary’s Jake Morris. It came at a time when Clare were in front by 2-12 to 1-13 but when the Inagh-Kilnamona man rejoined the action, Tipperary had stormed ahead 3-17 to 2-14.
The decision attracted huge criticism as it occurred by the left sideline and did not appear a clearcut goalscoring opportunity.
Aidan McCarthy was sin-binned for this challenge and a penalty was also given in the crucial moment in this game. Did you agree with the decision? pic.twitter.com/rxa0JAdwCd— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021
Clare fought back and ended up losing 3-22 to 2-21 as Tipperary booked a place in the Munster final on Sunday 18 July.
The Sunday Game pundit Jackie Tyrrell labelled the decision ‘a disgrace’ in the post-match analysis.
Jackie Tyrrell is not happy with the sin-bin rule after today's incident.— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021
Throw it in the river is his verdict....
Throw it in the river is his verdict....
