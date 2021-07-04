'That was a disgrace' - Sin bin decision impacts Munster semi-final between Clare and Tipp

THE HURLING SIN bin rule was in the spotlight for today’s Munster semi-final as the decision against Clare’s Aidan McCarthy had a huge impact in shaping the outcome of the game.

Aidan McCarthy with referee James Owens after the decision was made. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McCarthy was sent to the line by referee James Owens for this foul on Tipperary’s Jake Morris. It came at a time when Clare were in front by 2-12 to 1-13 but when the Inagh-Kilnamona man rejoined the action, Tipperary had stormed ahead 3-17 to 2-14.

The decision attracted huge criticism as it occurred by the left sideline and did not appear a clearcut goalscoring opportunity.

Aidan McCarthy was sin-binned for this challenge and a penalty was also given in the crucial moment in this game. Did you agree with the decision? pic.twitter.com/rxa0JAdwCd — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

Clare fought back and ended up losing 3-22 to 2-21 as Tipperary booked a place in the Munster final on Sunday 18 July.

The Sunday Game pundit Jackie Tyrrell labelled the decision ‘a disgrace’ in the post-match analysis.

Jackie Tyrrell is not happy with the sin-bin rule after today's incident.



Throw it in the river is his verdict....



Watch here and highlights on the #sundaygame at 9.30pm. pic.twitter.com/YemXUtGaty — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

What did you think of the decision? Let us know in the comments section.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!