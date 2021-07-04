Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Advertisement

'That was a disgrace' - Sin bin decision impacts Munster semi-final between Clare and Tipp

Aidan McCarthy was sent to the line in the second half.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 5:45 PM
55 minutes ago 5,476 Views 36 Comments
https://the42.ie/5485606

THE HURLING SIN bin rule was in the spotlight for today’s Munster semi-final as the decision against Clare’s Aidan McCarthy had a huge impact in shaping the outcome of the game.

james-owen-shows-aidan-mccarthy-a-yellow-card Aidan McCarthy with referee James Owens after the decision was made. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McCarthy was sent to the line by referee James Owens for this foul on Tipperary’s Jake Morris. It came at a time when Clare were in front by 2-12 to 1-13 but when the Inagh-Kilnamona man rejoined the action, Tipperary had stormed ahead 3-17 to 2-14.

The decision attracted huge criticism as it occurred by the left sideline and did not appear a clearcut goalscoring opportunity.

Clare fought back and ended up losing 3-22 to 2-21 as Tipperary booked a place in the Munster final on Sunday 18 July.

The Sunday Game pundit Jackie Tyrrell labelled the decision ‘a disgrace’ in the post-match analysis.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

What did you think of the decision? Let us know in the comments section.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie