Tipperary make minor tweak to forward line as Clare retain full 15 for Munster SHC showdown

Niall O’Meara comes into the full forward in place of Dan McCormack for Liam Sheedy’s side.

By Cian Roche Friday 31 May 2019, 9:52 PM
34 minutes ago 1,661 Views 2 Comments
Niall O'Meara comes in as the only change to Liam Sheedy's side.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Niall O'Meara comes in as the only change to Liam Sheedy's side.
Niall O'Meara comes in as the only change to Liam Sheedy's side.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE just one change to the side that hammered Waterford at Semple Stadium earlier this month as Liam Sheedy looks to maintain his side’s early championship momentum. 

Niall O’Meara comes into the full forward in place of Dan McCormack, while there are a few positional switches across the field for this Sunday’s championship clash with Clare at Cusack Park [throw-in 4pm].

Brian Hogan retains his place in goal, while Alan Flynn moves out of left corner back for Ronan Maher. Cathal Barrett and James Barry will continue their partnership in the fullback line.

Flynn as a result moves into the halfback line alongside Brendan and Padraic Maher and it’s as you were in midfield with Noel McGrath and Michael Breen positioned in the middle of the park.

John O’Dwyer keeps his shirt at centre forward and Patrick Maher too stays at number 12. Jason Forde is the positional switch in Sheedy’s attack , dropping from the full-forward line into the half-forwards.

Seamus Callanan captains the side from full-forward, with John McGrath and O’Meara either side of him in the corners.

Niall O' Leary tackle Niall O’Meara of Tipperary which resulted in a penalty Niall O'Meara during Munster SHC clash against Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare, meanwhile, have retained their entire 15 that started in their win over Waterford at Walsh Park.

Jack Browne moves in at centreback from left corner-back, as Seadna Morey takes his place in the fullback line.

Cathal Malone drops from midfield into the halfback line, so Colm Galvin will now partner Shane Golden in the middle of the park.

Tipperary team

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

10. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)
15. NIall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Substitutes:
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Willie Connors (Kildangan)
20. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
21. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
22. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
23. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
24. Jamie Moloney (Dom-Inch)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

Clare team

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og Ennis)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Substitutes
16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)
17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
19. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)
20. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
22. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Milltown)
23. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)
24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
25. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
26. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

