History makers! Clare's Tulla reach first Harty Cup final with win over Waterford's De La Salle

St Joseph’s Tulla 0-20

De La Salle 1-13

Páraic McMahon reports from the Mallow GAA Complex

A SPIRITED SHOWING from the East Clare school in which they bossed the first and final quarter was sufficient to see St Joseph’s Tulla progress to the Dr Harty Cup decider for the first time at the expense of De La Salle.

Key to Tulla’s progression to date has been the spirit and character in their ranks and it was evident in abundance as they withstood the concession of 1-1 within the first two minutes of the contest while they also came back from a two-point deficit at the final water break to outscore De La Salle 0-7 to 0-1 in the last quarter.

Managed by the Clare U20 boss, Terence Fahy’s side were glad to have a return of 0-15 from Sean Withycombe, while the showings of centre-back Adam Hogan, Fionn Ryan at corner-back and the tireless Fionn Hickey were central to their success as they overturned their first round defeat to the Waterford school.

When Jack Twomey goaled inside the opening two minutes, teed up by an Alex Keane pass to put De La Salle in front, it would have been easy to write off the Clare school but they responded to assume the lead and hold a 0-8 to 1-2 advantage at the first water break.

Patrick Fitzgerald, De La Salle’s chief scorer over the hour with 0-11, contributed five points in the second quarter to put his side one point ahead at half-time and in a strong position. Dermot Dooley’s charges kept Tulla to two scores in the third quarter with Fitzgerald raising three more white flags.

But when the need was greatest, Tulla’s experience of clawing out results came to the fore. Oisin Clune equalised on fifty three minutes while Fionn Hickey scored an exceptional point to go ahead, indeed they fired six of the last seven scores to record a memorable and historic win.

Fitzgerald, Rory Dobbyn, Sam Pender and Conor Keane were best for De La Salle who were chasing a first Harty Cup final appearance since 2008. Defiance and determination shone through on this occasion however as the large East Clare support made their voices heard to help St Joseph’s Tulla in their pursuit of history. The shot at destiny with Ard Scoil Ris awaits in two weeks time.

Scorers St Joseph’s Tulla: Seán Withycombe 0-15 (0-12f), Fionn Hickey 0-2, Colm Cleary, Ronan O’Connor, Oisin Clune 0-1 each.

Scorers De La Salle: Paddy Fitzgerald 0-11 (0-9f), Jack Twomey 1-1, Cormac Cantwell 0-1.

Advertisement

St Joseph’s Tulla

1. Aaron Shanahan (Tulla)

4. Fionn Ryan (Tulla), 6. Tony Leyden (Tulla), 2. Dara Ryan (Tulla)

5. Mikey McMahon (O’Callaghans Mills), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 7. Oisin Clune (Feakle)

9. Daragh Keogh (Clooney/Quin), 8. Ronan O’Connor (Feakle)

10. Oisin O’Connor (Feakle), 11. Seán Withycombe (Tulla), 12. Fionn Hickey (O’Callaghans Mills)

15. Eoghan McMahon (Crusheen), 18. Conor O’Donnell (Broadford), 13. Colm Cleary (O’Callaghans Mills)

Subs

17. Evan Maxted (Clooney/Quin) for O’Donnell (47)

De La Salle

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

4. Conor Keane (De La Salle), 3. Craig O’Keeffe (Ballygunner), 2. Kieran O’Sullivan (De La Salle)

5. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner), 6. Paraic Murphy (Mooncoin), 7. Rory Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower)

9. Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), 8. Kealan Furlong (Ballygunner)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

10. Sam Pender (Roanmore), 11. Paddy Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 12. James Alyward (Mooncoin)

13. Jack Twomey (De La Salle), 14. Alex Keane (De La Salle), 15. Darragh Nolan (Ballygunner)

Subs

18. Conor Tobin (Ballygunner) for Nolan (22)

25. Oran Hartney (Oranmore) for Keane (53)

17. Luke Horgan (Ballygunner) for Pender (53)

20. Eoin McSweeney (Ballygunner) for Tobin (56)

19. Donnacadh Williams (Keane) (60)

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)