Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Clare U20s hammer Waterford to set up semi showdown with Cork

Michael Neylon’s side were 17-point winners.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,209 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5015969
Hennessy Park, Miltown Malbay (file photo).
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Hennessy Park, Miltown Malbay (file photo).
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Clare 3-14

Waterford 0-6

SHANE MEEHAN SCORED a goal in either half as Clare breezed past Waterford into the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship.

Michael Neylon’s side were 17-point winners in this evening’s re-fixed game in Miltown Malbay, setting up a meeting with holders Cork in the last four.

Meehan’s first goal on 24 minutes helped the Banner into a four-point lead at the break, 1-5 to 0-4.

And when he struck again early in the second half, it left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Mark McInerney got in on the act with Clare’s third goal in the 53rd minute, the Eire Óg clubman adding the gloss to a victory which was already secure.

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

COMMENTS (1)

