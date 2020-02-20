Clare U20s hammer Waterford to set up semi showdown with Cork

Clare 3-14

Waterford 0-6

SHANE MEEHAN SCORED a goal in either half as Clare breezed past Waterford into the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship.

Michael Neylon’s side were 17-point winners in this evening’s re-fixed game in Miltown Malbay, setting up a meeting with holders Cork in the last four.

Meehan’s first goal on 24 minutes helped the Banner into a four-point lead at the break, 1-5 to 0-4.

And when he struck again early in the second half, it left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Mark McInerney got in on the act with Clare’s third goal in the 53rd minute, the Eire Óg clubman adding the gloss to a victory which was already secure.

