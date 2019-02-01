Cody makes two changes for Clare clash as Kilkenny look to continue league defence

BRIAN CODY HAS made two changes for Kilkenny’s second-round tie against Clare in the Allianz hurling league on Sunday [Ennis, throw-in 2pm].

Richie Leahy and Martin Keoghan have both been named to come into the Kilkenny attack, after the Cats got their league defence off to a winning start against Cork last weekend.

Leahy, who came on as a substitute the last day, hit a crucial goal for Kilkenny in that tie and the Rower Inistioge clubman has been rewarded with a place in the full-forward line.

Kevin Kelly top-scored for Cody’s charges against Cork with 0-8, and he has been selected at full-forward again for the meeting with Clare.

Tullaroan’s Martin Keoghan comes into the half-forward line.

Meanwhile, Clare will be looking to get their first win of the league campaign after they suffered defeat to Tipperary in the opening round.

Kilkenny v Clare

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtains)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)(captain)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Kevin Kelly (St Patricks)

15. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

17. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)

18. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

19. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

20. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

21. Jason Cleere (Bennetsbridge)

22. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

23. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

25. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

26. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

