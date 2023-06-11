LIVE: Clare v Limerick, Munster SHC final

Teams

This is how the teams will line out this afternoon.

Conor Cleary starts despite suffering a dislocated shoulder against Cork only last month.

Cian Lynch back on the bench for Limerick.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Adam Hogan (Feakle), Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), David McInerney (Tulla); David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin),Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona); Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs: Éamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona), Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Shane Meehan (Banner), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg), Robin Mounsey (Ruan), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), Keith Smyth (Killanena), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

Limerick: Nicky Quaid (Effin); Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh; Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs David McCarthy (Glenroe), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Richie English (Doon), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)