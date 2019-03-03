This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gillane rescues last-gasp draw for All-Ireland champions at snowy Cusack Park

Donal Tuohy saved a penalty but Limerick fought back for a share of the spoils at the death in Ennis.

By Páraic McMahon Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,566 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522128
Rory Hayes and Aaron Gillane clash in Ennis.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Rory Hayes and Aaron Gillane clash in Ennis.
Rory Hayes and Aaron Gillane clash in Ennis.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Clare 2-11

Limerick 1-14

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park

AARON GILLANE HIT the equaliser with the final meaningful puck of the game to ensure the All-Ireland champions did not leave Ennis empty-handed.

John Kiely’s Limerick side were already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages prior to the game while Clare will have their calculators out once the rescheduled games take place to see what their fate is.

While the 8,409 spectators had difficulty keeping warm amid an onslaught of sleet and snow, the players on show gave them an entertaining game and one in which temperatures reached boiling point on more than one occasion.

Kyle Hayes with Colm Galvin Kyle Hayes escapes the grip of Colm Galvin. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Clare started the brighter with Tony Kelly and Shane Golden pointing. However, a mix up between David McInerney and Rory Hayes was punished by Gearoid Hegarty on the seventh minute: the UL graduate intercepted an attempted McInerney pass and ran straight through on goal before firing to the bottom left corner of Donal Tuohy’s net.

This was the lift Limerick needed and from here they put a firm grip on proceedings outscoring their hosts six points to four in the remainder of the half to lead 1-07 to 0-6 at the break.

On the restart, Sixmilebridge’s Shane Golden followed in the footsteps of Hegarty as he covered the same ground and also made no mistake with his effort on goal to bring Clare to within a point. They were level a minute later thanks to Gary Cooney.

Three unanswered scores via Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey (x2) put Limerick back in the driving seat, but one of those Casey points came off the back of a Gillane penalty which was stopped neatly by Donal Tuohy between the Clare sticks.

Donal Moloney Donal Moloney looks on at a snowy Cusack Park. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Peter Duggan struck for Clare’s second goal in the 58th minute to put them back in front for the first time since Hegarty’s green flag.

Gillane and Duggan then traded placed balls before the Patrickswell man stood up with the final frees to grind out the result.

Of concern to Clare will be their continued indiscipline: when they regained the lead it was the concession of frees that gave Limerick a share of the spoils.

Donal Tuohy saves a penalty Donal Tuohy saves a penalty. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

For the Treaty County, their aim was to come out of Cusack Park with a win, something they couldn’t do in 2018. They failed in that regard but appear to be in a healthier state than their neighbours.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan (1-6 6f), Shane Golden (1-1), Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), Tony Kelly (0-1), Gary Cooney (0-1).

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane (0-8 8f), Gearoid Hegarty (1-0), Peter Casey (0-3), Kyle Hayes (0-1), Colin Ryan (0-1 1×65′), Paddy O’Loughlin (0-1).

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
5. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
24. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

Subs
19. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for I Galvin (35)
26. Oisin O’Brien (Clonara) for McInerney (HT)
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for O’Connor (51)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Deasy (55)
14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Ryan (65)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Richie English (Doon)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

5. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
6. Declan Hannon Capt. (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo- Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs
26. William O’Meara (Askeaton ) for Finn (6) Inj
25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) for Ryan (49)
21. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Flanagan (58)
18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (62)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh) for Morrissey (65)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Captain Gribben leads the way as Clonduff seal first All-Ireland title in Croke Park

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie