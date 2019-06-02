Both sides will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they collide in Cusack Park.
Both sides ready to rock!
Clare:
No changes on the Clare team that overcame Waterford.
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)
8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
13. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og Ennis)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
Subs:
16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)
17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
19. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)
20. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
22. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Milltown)
23. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)
24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
25. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
26. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
Tipperary:
Just the one change in personnel for Tipperary as Niall O’Meara comes in for Dan McCormack.
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
10. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)
15. NIall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
Subs:
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Willie Connors (Kildangan)
20. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
21. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
22. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
23. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
24. Jamie Moloney (Dom-Inch)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
We’re gearing up for the second Munster SHC game of the day as Clare welcome Tipperary to Cusack Park.
Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, with Liam Sheedy’s side looking particularly impressive after wins over Cork and Waterford.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments as well as any late changes.
