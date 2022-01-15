Clare hold off Waterford for Munster pre-season final spot with Rodgers and Meehan netting

Clare 2-24

Waterford 1-22

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

MARK RODGER’S GOAL for Clare in the 26th minute proved to be the turning point in this Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup semi-final contest.

Action from today's Clare-Waterford game. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

His calm finish followed a David Reidy point which put Clare ahead of Waterford for the first time and once the hosts stuck their noses in front they never relinquished the lead.

On an afternoon where there was no less than forty nine scores and twenty one wides, the 1-3 return in an eighteen minute spell from Shane Meehan was among the main talking points. The lightning quick attacker from the Banner club in Ennis certainly grabbed attention when introduced at the final water break.

Clare's Shane Meehan. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Also of note was the strong finish of Austin Gleeson. The 2016 Hurler of the Year didn’t open his account until the 60th minute yet by the final whistle, he had clocked up a personal tally of 1-4, all from play.

Liam Cahill’s Waterford started the brighter to build a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage by the first water break, all but one of their return coming from play while two David Reidy placed balls kept Clare within touching distance.

Intensity levels upped a small bit in the second quarter as players continued to dust off the cobwebs. At this juncture, the hosts exerted control with an uninterrupted tally of 1-2 which included 1-1 from Rodgers. The Scariff man’s strike would be the difference at half-time with Clare 1-10 to 0-10 in front following a spell where they outscored their opponents 1-7 to 0-5.

Mark Rodgers celebrates Clare's first goal. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Once ahead, Clare never looked to be in trouble and indeed were strengthened by their substitutions, the aforementioned Meehan bringing a spark to their attack alongside the sharp Ian Galvin.

Gleeson excellently finished to the back of the net on sixty minutes with Patrick Curran providing the assist, from here the Mount Sion man came to life and continued to reduce the deficit. However, the result was as good as confirmed with Meehan capping off a memorable showing to flick a rebounded Cathal Malone shot past Shaun O’Brien, to seal the deal on 68 minutes.

All-Star nominee Rory Hayes, David Reidy, Diarmuid Ryan, Mark Rodgers, Shane Meehan and Paddy Donnellan were impressive for the winners while a less experienced Waterford outfit were best served by Iarlaith Daly, Patrick Curran, Colin Dunford and Conor Gleeson. Expect a much more competitive affair when the counties do battle at the same venue in the final round of the Munster SHC on 22 May.

Rory Hayes and Colin Dunford after the game. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Scorers Clare: David Reidy 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Shane Meehan 1-3, Mark Rodgers 1-1, Diarmuid Ryan, Cathal Malone 0-2 each, Jason McCarthy, Aron Shanagher, Gary Cooney, Domhnall McMahon, Ian Galvin, Shane Golden 0-1 each.

Advertisement

Scorers Waterford: Patrick Curran 0-9 (0-8f), Austin Gleeson 1-4, Colin Dunford, DJ Foran, Shane Bennett 0-2 each, M Kiely, Cian Wadding, Billy Power 0-1 each.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

19. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

8. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 9. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 12. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 15. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills)

Subs

25. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens) for Lohan (HT)

21. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusacks) for Shanagher (HT)

20. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Cooney (52)

17. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Rodgers (52)

24. Darren O’Brien (Éire Óg) for Browne (57)

22. Colm Galvin (Clonlara) for Donnellan (60)

23. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg) for Malone (62)

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 4. Darragh Lynch (Passage)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

5. Shane McNulty (De La Salle), 6. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater), 7. Conor Dalton (Clonea)

9. Billy Power (Clonea), 8. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

10. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside), 12. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 14. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), 15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 13. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

Subs

17. Cathhrach Daly (Lismore) for Lynch (HT)

22. Seamus Keating (Ardmore) for Power (46)

19. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for McNulty (47)

21. Ian Beecher (Tallow) for Kiely (52)

20. Gavin Fives (Tourin) for Foran (52)

18. Michael Kiely (Dungarvan) for I Daly (55)

10. Michael Kiely for Bennett (57)

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore) for O’Brien (65) (Inj)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)