This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare survive late onslaught and hold on for victory against Wexford

Peter Duggan scored 1-6 for the Banner.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 4:47 PM
31 minutes ago 1,761 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4510891
Ian Galvin and Paudie Foley.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ian Galvin and Paudie Foley.
Ian Galvin and Paudie Foley.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare 2-22

Wexford 1-22

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

A RELIEVED CLARE held on for what could yet prove a valuable victory in their bid for a National Hurling League quarter-final place after a late Wexford backlash threatened to derail the home side in Cusack Park, Ennis.

13 points clear by the 50th minute following goals from 2018 All-Stars John Conlon and Peter Duggan either side of half-time, the Banner would amazingly switch off to allow Wexford gather momentum with a 1-8 unanswered rally and set up an anxious finale in front of an attendance of 4,245.

Indeed, while Clare did bounce back off the ropes with three of the last five points, they had Donal Tuohy to thank for ensuring an eighth successive home victory as the Crusheen goalkeeper kept out a Rory O’Connor pulled effort at the death.

Having led from the seventh minute to the finish, it was a deserved home victory copperfastened by those timely goals that lifted Clare to a comfortable cushion. The breakthrough came right on the stroke of half-time when Tony Kelly and David Fitzgerald combined to tee up the unmarked Conlon to billow the net at 1-15 to 0-11.

The second would arrive only four minutes into the new half when Peter Duggan dispossessed Matthew O’Hanlon and was duly tripped on his way to goal before dispatching the resulting penalty low to the left corner of Mark Fannng’s net as Clare carved out a seemingly unassailable 2-18 to 0-11 lead.

Diarmuid Ryan’s fourth point of the afternoon maintained that cushion heading into the final 20 minutes. However, much like their last outing in Cusack Park against Kilkenny, Clare took their foot off the gas to provide a glimmer of hope to a resurgent Wexford.

Rory O’Connor chipped away at the deficit with three points while sweeper Kevin Foley added two to lessen the damage to just seven. But it was Shaun Murphy’s volleyed 60th minute rebound goal that really injected belief into the visitor’s cause as they eventually whittled the arrears down to just two by the 63rd minute.

Peter Duggan, Podge Collins and Ian Galvin eased the pressure on the home side
entering injury-time to move four clear once more.

But after a Jack O’Connor free, Wexford laid siege on the Clare defence for the remainder in search of an equalising goal, only for Tuohy to ultimately spare Clare’s blushes.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 1-6 (1-0 Pen, 6f); Diarmuid Ryan 0-4; John Conlon 1-1; Podge Collins 0-3; David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly, Ian Galvin 0-2 each; Colm Galvin, Shane Golden 0-1 each

Scorers for Wexford: Rory O’Connor 0-5 (1f); Ian Byrne 0-4 (4f); Shaun Murphy 1-0; Cathal Dunbar, Liam Óg McGovern, Kevin Foley, Jack O’Connor (1f) 0-2 each; Aidan Nolan, Liam Ryan, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Lee Chin, Paul Morris 0-1 each

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

20. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs:
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for Fitzgerald (55)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for Golden (61)
17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for O’Connor (65)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Ryan (69)
19. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Conlon (69, inj)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

17. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
3. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
4. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

5. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)
11. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

9. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
12 Ian Byrne (Ferns St Aidan’s)
10. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)
20. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
22. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Subs:
14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna) for McGovern (HT)
24. Paul Morris ((Ferns St Aidan’s) for Byrne (HT)
2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for S. Reck (54)
25. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Dunbar (55)
21. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Nolan (67)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie