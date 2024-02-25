Jack O'Connor's late leveller earns Wexford third straight draw in Division 1A

Wexford 1-13

Clare 0-16

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

WEXFORD HAD TO satisfy themselves with a third straight draw in Division 1A of the Allianz hurling league after an injury-time point from substitute Jack O’Connor denied Clare at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

And Wexford were left cursing a stunning early second-half save from Cian Broderick to keep out Cathal Dunbar together with a tally of fifteen wides – five more than Clare – as victory eluded the purple and gold once more in this league.

But manager Keith Rossiter will be happy with their resolve after losing both Kevin Foley and the talismanic Lee Chin through injury in the first-half.

Wexford now head to Waterford on 10 March almost certainly requiring a first win of the campaign in their pursuit of making the top-tier next year.

Clare are still on course for the semi-finals ahead of hosting Kilkenny on Sunday week in the penultimate round of group action.

While Wexford endured some goal misfortune, Clare were also left seething in the opening minutes after David Fitzgerald had a kicked finish to the net ruled out for a ‘travelling’ offence.

Nevertheless, with benefit of the strong wind, Clare whipped up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after eleven minutes with the prominent Fitzgerald landing two scores.

But with the Banner failing to make significant progress, gritty Wexford were back within 0-8 to 0-5 just after losing Chin to injury.

Any concerns amongst Wexford connections in the 4,386 attendance were eased further when Seamus Casey hammered home an injury-time penalty after he was impeded, to draw the sides level for a second time.

Cathal Dunbar followed with a quality individual point to have Wexford in the very satisfactory position of leading at the break having faced the elements (1-6 to 0-5).

They enhanced their position with early second-half points from Corey Byrne-Dunbar and ‘keeper Mark Fanning, the latter with a free from his own half.

But quick responses from David Fitzgerald and Aidan McCarthy (free) set the scene for an extremely intriguing second-half.

Wexford almost landed a massive blow on 43 minutes when Seamus Casey fielded a cross from Jack O’Connor before sending Cathal Dunbar through on goal only to be thwarted by Broderick’s stunning save.

And, after a ten minute scoring impasse, Clare mined four of the five scores between the 52nd and 61st minutes to forge ahead by 0-14 to 1-9 through Fitzgerald and substitutes Shane Meehan, Peter Duggan (free) and Mark Rodgers.

Seamus Casey responded with a hat-trick of scores to have Wexford back on the front-foot after 67 minutes (1-12 to 0-14).

And while the outstanding Fitzgerald and Rodgers (free) swung matters again, Jack O’Connor produced the stunning equaliser from distance before Wexford squandered chances to snatch maximum points.

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-2 frees), Lee Chin 0-3 (1 free), Conor Hearne, Cathal Dunbar, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Mark Fanning (free), Jack Doran, Jack O’Connor 0-1 each

Scorers for Clare: David Fitzgerald 0-5, Aidan McCarthy 0-4 (3 frees), Mark Rodgers 0-2 (1 free), Ian Galvin, Patrick Crotty, Robin Mounsey, Shane Meehan, Peter Duggan 0-1 each

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

4. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s), 3. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 7 Eoin Ryan (St. Anne’s)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 5. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

12. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna), 14. Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien), 10. James Byrne (Askamore)

13. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt.), 9. Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Substitutes: 19. Jack Doran (Naomh Eanna) for K. Foley, inj. (9); 24. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Chin, inj. (26); 17. Cian Byrne (Fethard) for J. Byrne (55); 18. Tomás Kinsella (Askamore) for Doran (64).

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

4. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 17. Conor Leen (Corofin), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones Shannon)

7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones Shannon), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 5. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 9. Seán Rynne (Inagh Kilnamona)

10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh Kilnamona), 11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan), 12. Patrick Crotty (Scariff)

15. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona), 22. Keith Smyth (Killanena)

Substitutes: 13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff) for Mounsey (HT); 23. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin) for Crotty (HT); 26. Shane Meehan (Banner) for I. Galvin (50); 19. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for Leen (58); 20. Gearóid Sheedy (Ogonnelloe) for McCarthy (68)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).