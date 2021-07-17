Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 27°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Clare's fast start key as they end Wexford's season in All-Ireland hurling qualifier

Semple Stadium hosted today’s game.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 9,331 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/5498252
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Clare 2-25

Wexford 2-22

A KNOCKOUT AFTERNOON in the sweltering heat in Thurles, delivered some clear judgements in the 2021 hurling championship.

Wexford headed to the exit door, at the hands of the same opposition as last November. If this performance was heroic and full of fight at the finish as they tried to claw back the deficit they faced.

Ultimately they succumbed due to the explosive opening from Clare that always put daylight between the teams on the scoreboard. Brian Lohan’s team endured a nervy time in the second half but could finally relax when substitute Gary Cooney touched a Tony Kelly delivery to the net in injury-time. Lee Chin, superb with his total of 1-12, blasted a second Wexford goal but it proved too late.

Clare’s challenge ignited from the start. They were aggressive in the tackle, full of energy in the tight exchanges in the middle and clinical when the scoring chances arose. Eight different players contributed there in the first half.

The game looked to hinge on on a critical 60-second spell early on. Rory O’Connor flashed a shot that touched the net at one end and sparked Wexford cheers, but it was on the outside and the wrong side of the upright. Clare countered immediately, when Cathal Malone gathered and charged through, he was being dragged back but Fergal Horgan utilised the advantage rule well. Malone capitalised to crash home the game’s first goal. He clipped over a point soon after and Clare were ahead 1-5 to 0-1.

That flying form continued, Rory Hayes dashed forward before the first water break to push them ahead 1-9 to 0-3. Even that momentary lull did not allow Wexford to immediately gather themselves. They were 11 points down by the 21st minute and staring at a mountain that needed to be climbed.

Then a lifeline appeared. Clare had a couple of chances to clear a delivery but as the sliotar bounced around, Diarmuid O’Keeffe raced in to grab. He made a straight line for goal and smashed in a shot that gave Eibhear Quilligan no chance.

More to follow…

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-9 (0-7f), Cathal Malone 1-1, Aidan McCarthy, David Reidy, Ryan Taylor 0-3 each, Gary Cooney 1-0, Mark Rodgers, Aron Shanagher 0-2 each, Rory Hayes, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-12 (0-9f, 0-1 ’65), Cathal Dunbar 0-5, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 1-0, Conor McDonald, Rory O’Connor 0-2 each, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones).

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara – captain), 7. Páidí Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge).

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea).

9 Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 13. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin).

10. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Ian Galvin (Clonlara).

Subs

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James).

15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers),  9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s), 7. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s).

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s).

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna).

21. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna), 10. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s).

Subs

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Semple Stadium
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie