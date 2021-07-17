Clare's fast start key as they end Wexford's season in All-Ireland hurling qualifier

Clare 2-25

Wexford 2-22

A KNOCKOUT AFTERNOON in the sweltering heat in Thurles, delivered some clear judgements in the 2021 hurling championship.

Wexford headed to the exit door, at the hands of the same opposition as last November. If this performance was heroic and full of fight at the finish as they tried to claw back the deficit they faced.

Ultimately they succumbed due to the explosive opening from Clare that always put daylight between the teams on the scoreboard. Brian Lohan’s team endured a nervy time in the second half but could finally relax when substitute Gary Cooney touched a Tony Kelly delivery to the net in injury-time. Lee Chin, superb with his total of 1-12, blasted a second Wexford goal but it proved too late.

Clare’s challenge ignited from the start. They were aggressive in the tackle, full of energy in the tight exchanges in the middle and clinical when the scoring chances arose. Eight different players contributed there in the first half.

The game looked to hinge on on a critical 60-second spell early on. Rory O’Connor flashed a shot that touched the net at one end and sparked Wexford cheers, but it was on the outside and the wrong side of the upright. Clare countered immediately, when Cathal Malone gathered and charged through, he was being dragged back but Fergal Horgan utilised the advantage rule well. Malone capitalised to crash home the game’s first goal. He clipped over a point soon after and Clare were ahead 1-5 to 0-1.

That flying form continued, Rory Hayes dashed forward before the first water break to push them ahead 1-9 to 0-3. Even that momentary lull did not allow Wexford to immediately gather themselves. They were 11 points down by the 21st minute and staring at a mountain that needed to be climbed.

Then a lifeline appeared. Clare had a couple of chances to clear a delivery but as the sliotar bounced around, Diarmuid O’Keeffe raced in to grab. He made a straight line for goal and smashed in a shot that gave Eibhear Quilligan no chance.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-9 (0-7f), Cathal Malone 1-1, Aidan McCarthy, David Reidy, Ryan Taylor 0-3 each, Gary Cooney 1-0, Mark Rodgers, Aron Shanagher 0-2 each, Rory Hayes, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-12 (0-9f, 0-1 ’65), Cathal Dunbar 0-5, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 1-0, Conor McDonald, Rory O’Connor 0-2 each, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones).

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara – captain), 7. Páidí Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge).

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea).

9 Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 13. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin).

10. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Ian Galvin (Clonlara).

Subs

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James).

15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s), 7. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s).

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s).

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna).

21. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna), 10. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s).

Subs

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

