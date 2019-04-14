Shields overcomes Hammer to unify middleweight titles, calls out Marshall

Claressa Shields holds her belts after defeating Christina Hammer by unanimous decision.

CLARESSA SHIELDS triumphed at the expense of Christina Hammer in a middleweight title unification fight in Atlantic City last night.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist secured a 10-round unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight: 98-91, 98-91 and 98-92.

In earning a a victory, Shields won the WBO title, having previously secured the IBF, WBA and WBC belts.

Afterwards, the 24-year-old American, who is undefeated in nine professional bouts, indicated her desire to fight Britain’s Savannah Marshall next.

“I’ll go to the UK and beat Savannah Marshall,” she told reporters. “Bring me her. Bring it to me. I’ll kill her.”

