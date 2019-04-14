This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shields overcomes Hammer to unify middleweight titles, calls out Marshall

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,288 Views 1 Comment
Claressa Shields holds her belts after defeating Christina Hammer by unanimous decision.
Claressa Shields holds her belts after defeating Christina Hammer by unanimous decision.
Image: Julio Cortez

CLARESSA SHIELDS triumphed at the expense of Christina Hammer in a middleweight title unification fight in Atlantic City last night.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist secured a 10-round unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight: 98-91, 98-91 and 98-92.

In earning a a victory, Shields won the WBO title, having previously secured the IBF, WBA and WBC belts.

Afterwards, the 24-year-old American, who is undefeated in nine professional bouts, indicated her desire to fight Britain’s Savannah Marshall next.

“I’ll go to the UK and beat Savannah Marshall,” she told reporters. “Bring me her. Bring it to me. I’ll kill her.”

