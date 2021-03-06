BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shields makes boxing history in title fight against Dicaire

The 25-year-old retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 10:19 AM
Image: Carlos Osorio
Image: Carlos Osorio

AMERICAN BOXER CLARESSA Shields made history last night in her hometown of Flint in Michigan as she became the first fighter – male or female – to be undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.

Shiels defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in their light-middleweight title fight with all three judges scoring it 100-90 in favour of Shields.

The 25-year-old retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles in the process.

She also took Canadian Dicaire’s IBF crown and picked up the vacant WBA belt.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner had already won all four belts at middleweight.

