Shields makes boxing history in title fight against Dicaire

AMERICAN BOXER CLARESSA Shields made history last night in her hometown of Flint in Michigan as she became the first fighter – male or female – to be undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.

Shiels defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in their light-middleweight title fight with all three judges scoring it 100-90 in favour of Shields.

The 25-year-old retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles in the process.

She also took Canadian Dicaire’s IBF crown and picked up the vacant WBA belt.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner had already won all four belts at middleweight.

History Made! 🏆🏆 @ClaressaShields becomes the first boxer (male or female) to become undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era. pic.twitter.com/KdhUA4Ba9c — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 6, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!