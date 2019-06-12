This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Claressa Shields bidding to become fastest three-division champion in boxing history

The 24-year-old American is eyeing a third word title at a third weight class in record time.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 11:51 AM
37 minutes ago 583 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4678735
Record-chaser: Claressa Shields.
Image: SHOWTIME Boxing.
Record-chaser: Claressa Shields.
Record-chaser: Claressa Shields.
Image: SHOWTIME Boxing.

CLARESSA SHIELDS IS bidding to become the fastest boxer in history — male or female — to win three world titles in three weight classes.

The 24-year-old American faces Ivan Habazin on 17 August, currently holding the belts at super-middleweight and middleweight. 

If Shields wins the vacant WBO super-lightweight title in her 10th fight, she’ll write a new piece of history, eclipsing Ukranian Vasyl Lomachenko who became a three-weight world champion in his 12th bout.

It’s a “big step forward lifting women’s boxing on the road to equality,”, the two-time Olympic gold medallist said. 

Shields [9,0, 2KO] triumphed at the 2012 and 2016 Games at middleweight, and holds all four middleweight titles in her professional career.

The undisputed world champion in that division now drops down the weight to face Croatian 29-year-old Habazin for her next task in her home city of Flint, Michigan. 

She fights there as a professional for the first time. 

cs Source: Claressa Shields Twitter.

“It’s hard to even put into words how excited I am to be returning home as undisputed champion and fighting in front of all my fans in Flint,” said Shields in a news release, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

“And having the opportunity to become world champion in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history will make August 17 a night I will cherish forever. It’s another big step forward in lifting women’s boxing on the road to equality.”

Last November, the US star said she sees herself and Ireland’s lightweight undisputed world champion Katie Taylor as neck-and-neck atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Shields recently spoke to The42 for an in-depth read, and you can find that here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie