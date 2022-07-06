Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 6 July 2022
Irish pair look set to leave Newcastle amid Championship interest

Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark appear likely to move on this summer.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,348 Views 2 Comments
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH INTERNATIONALS Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark look set to leave Newcastle, with a move to the Championship the most likely destination.

The42 understands that Reading are currently interested in a move for Hendrick.

A deal is not expected to be reached anytime soon, however, with the player and his representatives willing to wait until Deadline Day on 1 September if necessary as they weigh up the right move.

Any deal reached this summer is unlikely to be permanent, unless the club is willing to offer similar wages to what Hendrick is currently on at Newcastle.

The Daily Mail reports that Hendrick and Clark have been told to train with Newcastle’s U23 side, as has English striker Dwight Gayle, while their respective futures are being resolved.

It is the latest measure by manager Eddie Howe to trim his squad, which has undergone much change since the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) takeover of Newcastle went through last October.

Hendrick, who spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR, currently has two years left on his Magpies contract.

Speaking during the international window back in June, the Dublin-born midfielder hinted he may have to move on, saying: “For me, it’s about being realistic and being prepared that I might need to go somewhere else for games.”

Clark, similarly, is out of favour.

The 32-year-old, who has 36 Ireland caps, made just 14 appearances for Newcastle last season and last played in January.

The defender reportedly has Championship interest, with both Sheffield United and Birmingham City linked with a move.

The42 Team

