Clark set for new deal at Newcastle as Bruce sings Irish international's praises

Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark battling for possession with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during Wednesday's goalless draw.

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Steve Bruce has revealed that the Magpies are working on a new contract for Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark.

The 31-year-old has impressed since breaking back into the Newcastle team following a nine-month absence from Premier League action.

Clark, who was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in a game against Arsenal last February, has now made seven consecutive top-flight starts.

The most recent of those came on Wednesday, when he helped Bruce’s side to keep a clean sheet that earned them a point against champions Liverpool.

The five-year contract that Clark signed when moving to St James’ Park from Aston Villa back in 2016 is due to expire this summer. However, Bruce is hoping to retain his services.

“I know discussions are ongoing with his agent, and I hope in January we can tie Ciaran up, because I would like to keep him at the club,” he said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Leicester City. “I think he deserves that. He’s played very, very well for me.”

As he hopes for an injury-free 2021, Clark will also be keen to force his way back into international contention by putting pressure on Shane Duffy and John Egan for a place at the heart of the Ireland defence.

Bruce added: “He’s not an unsung hero for me, because Ciaran’s a really, really good player who gives you a nice balance with his left foot, and is fiercely competitive.

“I remember the tackle he went into when he knew he was going to get hurt at Arsenal, but he went in for the sake of the team. He’s a very, very good player.”