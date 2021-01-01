BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Clark set for new deal at Newcastle as Bruce sings Irish international's praises

After a nine-month absence, the defender has now made seven consecutive starts in the Premier League.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Jan 2021, 3:34 PM
41 minutes ago 931 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314181
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark battling for possession with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during Wednesday's goalless draw.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark battling for possession with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during Wednesday's goalless draw.
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark battling for possession with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during Wednesday's goalless draw.
Image: Owen Humphreys

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Steve Bruce has revealed that the Magpies are working on a new contract for Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark.

The 31-year-old has impressed since breaking back into the Newcastle team following a nine-month absence from Premier League action.

Clark, who was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in a game against Arsenal last February, has now made seven consecutive top-flight starts.

The most recent of those came on Wednesday, when he helped Bruce’s side to keep a clean sheet that earned them a point against champions Liverpool.

The five-year contract that Clark signed when moving to St James’ Park from Aston Villa back in 2016 is due to expire this summer. However, Bruce is hoping to retain his services.

“I know discussions are ongoing with his agent, and I hope in January we can tie Ciaran up, because I would like to keep him at the club,” he said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Leicester City. “I think he deserves that. He’s played very, very well for me.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

As he hopes for an injury-free 2021, Clark will also be keen to force his way back into international contention by putting pressure on Shane Duffy and John Egan for a place at the heart of the Ireland defence.

Bruce added: “He’s not an unsung hero for me, because Ciaran’s a really, really good player who gives you a nice balance with his left foot, and is fiercely competitive.

“I remember the tackle he went into when he knew he was going to get hurt at Arsenal, but he went in for the sake of the team. He’s a very, very good player.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie