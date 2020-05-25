Here are the classic games coming up on eir Sport

THE EIR SPORT gold catalogue continues this week with a range of classic GAA, soccer, rugby and boxing all being aired over the coming week, providing sports fans their fix at a time when we’re all craving a return of live sport.

Wednesday night is GAA night on the channel with three matches from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship over the years being showcased.

The infamous 2004 Munster SHC final between Waterford and Cork is one that can fill the void for those missing the Championship.

From the World Cup, to League of Ireland to FA Cup Finals, football supporters have footage to reflect on as well as a classic documentary. Two Billion hearts: The Official Film of 1994 FIFA World Cup will transport you back to the 90s when the USA hosted the competition for the very first time as Brazil claimed their fourth title and Jack’s Army had a party in the sunshine stateside.

The gold catalogue kicks off this week with a look back on a game not too distant in memory for some, the 2019 Rugby World Cup pool C opener. It was a rollercoaster of a game between France and Argentina that could have gone either way. A game jam-packed with emotion, drama and determination as the two battled to kickstart their competition on the front foot saw the French narrowly coming out on top. There is also a reflection of Muhammad Ali’s early fights as a pro.

eir sport Gold: 25 – 31 May Fixture List

Monday 25 May

17:00 France v Argentina Rugby World Cup 2019

21:30 FIFA World Cup 1994 Official Film

Tuesday 26 May: Liverpool Night

19:00 Liverpool v Arsenal 1964 – Highlights

20:00 Tranmere v Liverpool 11/03/2001 – Highlights

20:30 Liverpool v Arsenal 12/05/2001 – Highlights

21:00 Luton v Liverpool 07/01/2006 – Highlights

21:30 Liverpool v Man Utd 18/02/2006 – Highlights

Wednesday 27 May: GAA Gold Night

19:00 Clare v Waterford 1998 Munster SHC

20:30 Cork v Tipperary 2000 Munster SHC

22:00 Cork v Waterford 2004 Munster SHC

Thursday 28 May: Man United Night

19:00 Wolves v Man Utd 1966 – Highlights

20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal 16/02/2008 - Highlights

20:30 Man Utd v West Ham 26/01/2003 – Highlights

21:00 Man Utd v Man City 14/02/2004 – Highlights

21:30 Man Utd v Millwall 22/05/2004 – Highlights

Friday 29 May: Rugby Gold

19:00 Connacht v Leinster PRO 14 Final 2016

21:00 Ireland v Argentina 2007 RWC

Saturday 30 May: Boxing Gold

15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup Final 2017

18:00 Galway United v Bohemian FC 2010

20:00 Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland Football Final 1986

21:30 Tyson Raw and Uncut

22:00 Cassius Clay’s Greatest Hits – Vol I

22:25 Cassius Clay Greatest Hits – Vol II

23:15 Ringside – Top 25 Knockouts – Vol I

Sunday 31 May: FIFA World Cup Gold

19:00 Spain v Northern Ireland 1982