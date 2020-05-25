Here are the classic games coming up on eir Sport

THE EIR SPORT gold catalogue continues this week with a range of classic GAA, soccer, rugby and boxing all being aired over the coming week, providing sports fans their fix at a time when we’re all craving a return of live sport.
Wednesday night is GAA night on the channel with three matches from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship over the years being showcased.
The infamous 2004 Munster SHC final between Waterford and Cork is one that can fill the void for those missing the Championship.
From the World Cup, to League of Ireland to FA Cup Finals, football supporters have footage to reflect on as well as a classic documentary. Two Billion hearts: The Official Film of 1994 FIFA World Cup will transport you back to the 90s when the USA hosted the competition for the very first time as Brazil claimed their fourth title and Jack’s Army had a party in the sunshine stateside.
The gold catalogue kicks off this week with a look back on a game not too distant in memory for some, the 2019 Rugby World Cup pool C opener. It was a rollercoaster of a game between France and Argentina that could have gone either way. A game jam-packed with emotion, drama and determination as the two battled to kickstart their competition on the front foot saw the French narrowly coming out on top. There is also a reflection of Muhammad Ali’s early fights as a pro.
eir sport Gold: 25 – 31 May Fixture List
Monday 25 May
17:00 France v Argentina Rugby World Cup 2019
21:30 FIFA World Cup 1994 Official Film
Tuesday 26 May: Liverpool Night
19:00 Liverpool v Arsenal 1964 – Highlights
20:00 Tranmere v Liverpool 11/03/2001 – Highlights
20:30 Liverpool v Arsenal 12/05/2001 – Highlights
21:00 Luton v Liverpool 07/01/2006 – Highlights
21:30 Liverpool v Man Utd 18/02/2006 – Highlights
Wednesday 27 May: GAA Gold Night
19:00 Clare v Waterford 1998 Munster SHC
20:30 Cork v Tipperary 2000 Munster SHC
22:00 Cork v Waterford 2004 Munster SHC
Thursday 28 May: Man United Night
19:00 Wolves v Man Utd 1966 – Highlights
20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal 16/02/2008 - Highlights
20:30 Man Utd v West Ham 26/01/2003 – Highlights
21:00 Man Utd v Man City 14/02/2004 – Highlights
21:30 Man Utd v Millwall 22/05/2004 – Highlights
Friday 29 May: Rugby Gold
19:00 Connacht v Leinster PRO 14 Final 2016
21:00 Ireland v Argentina 2007 RWC
Saturday 30 May: Boxing Gold
15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup Final 2017
18:00 Galway United v Bohemian FC 2010
20:00 Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland Football Final 1986
21:30 Tyson Raw and Uncut
22:00 Cassius Clay’s Greatest Hits – Vol I
22:25 Cassius Clay Greatest Hits – Vol II
23:15 Ringside – Top 25 Knockouts – Vol I
Sunday 31 May: FIFA World Cup Gold
19:00 Spain v Northern Ireland 1982
