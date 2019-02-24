This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester City have sacked Claude Puel after yesterday's hammering by Crystal Palace

The Frenchman has been dismissed following a poor run of form for the Foxes since the New Year.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 10:32 AM
Puel's side have suffered five defeats in their last six Premier League outings.
Image: Mike Egerton


Image: Mike Egerton

LEICESTER CITY HAVE sacked manager Claude Puel following a disastrous run of results which has seen the Foxes slip to 12th in the Premier League.

Yesterday’s 4-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace has proven the last straw for the club’s hierarchy, with the result Leicester’s third defeat in a row since the beginning of February.

The Frenchman has come under increasing pressure since the New Year, with Puel’s side having secured just one win in all competitions in their last eight outings — a 1-0 victory away at Goodison Park on 1 January.

Leicester exited the FA Cup five days later, courtesy of a Padraig Amond penalty for Newport County, with the 2016 champions falling further down the Premier League table ever since with five defeats in their last six games.

Puel’s side were level against Roy Hodgson’s men with half an hour remaining at the King Power following Jonny Evan’s second-half equaliser yesterday.

However the hosts suffered a dramatic late collapse in the final 20 minutes as a Wilfried Zaha brace and Luka Milivojević’s penalty saw Palace snatch all three points.

“Leicester City Football Club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect,” a statement said on Sunday morning.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”

The 57-year-old ex-Southampton boss was appointed in October 2017, leading Leicester to ninth place in his first season in charge.

