Monday 31 August, 2020
Claudio Bravo makes La Liga return following Manchester City departure

The 37-year-old goalkeeper’s four-year spell with Pep Guardiola’s side ended earlier this month.

By AFP Monday 31 Aug 2020, 10:20 AM
Claudio Bravo at Manchester City.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has signed a one-year deal with Real Betis in La Liga.

It will be the Chilean’s third spell in Spain, having previously played for Real Sociedad for eight years and spending two seasons at Barcelona.

The 37-year-old signed for City in 2016 and played in two Premier League title-winning squads.

Betis finished five points above the relegation zone last season with the second-worst defensive record in the league.

The conceded 60 goals in 38 matches; only relegated Real Mallorca (65) leaked more.

© – AFP, 2020

