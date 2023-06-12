Claudio Ranieri celebrates promotion to Serie A in Italy with late injury-time winner

CLAUDIO RANIERI CELEBRATED promotion last night in Italy after steering Cagliari to promotion in Italy for the third time in his managerial career.

Ranieri saw his team win the second leg of their Serie B promotion play-off 1-0 against Bari, thanks to a 94th minute winner from Leonardo Pavoletti, to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement

The result ensures Ranieri has clinched promotion to Serie A with Cagliari, over 30 years after achieving back-to-back promotions with the club to bring them then from the third tier of Italian football to the top flight.

Claudio Ranieri leads Cagliari back to Serie A with a 94th-minute winner in the second leg of their promotion playoff at Bari pic.twitter.com/2f6d3vWHet — James Dart (@James_Dart) June 12, 2023

He was sacked as Watford manager in January 2022 after just 14 games in the Premier League before being appointed as Cagliari boss last December.

It marks the latest chapter for the 71-year-old in a managerial career that has seen him enjoy 23 appointments. His English football experience saw him at the helm of Chelsea, Fulham, Watford and most memorably Leicester City, for their famous 2016 Premier League title triumph.

Ranieri has also managed several leading Italian clubs like Napoli, Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan, along with Atletico Madrid and Valencia.