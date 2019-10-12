This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Claudio Ranieri has a new job

The 67-year-old has been appointed coach of Serie A strugglers Sampdoria

By AFP Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 6:42 PM
58 minutes ago 4,502 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4849099
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

FORMER ROMA boss Claudio Ranieri has been appointed coach of Serie A strugglers Sampdoria, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Ranieri, who memorably guided outsiders Leicester City to the 2016 English Premier League title, takes over from Eusebio di Francesco, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

The 67-year-old Ranieri, who took over as coach at Roma last March after di Francesco was sacked, has signed a contract until June 2021.

Ranieri guided the Roman outfit, who he played for during his football career and had previously coached, to a sixth-place finish, missing out on Champions League football.

Sampdoria finished ninth last season, with Di Francesco taking over after Marco Giampaolo left for AC Milan.

The Genoese club have just one win in seven games and are bottom of the table, with 16 goals conceded.

Ranieri’s vast coaching experience includes spells at Chelsea, Valencia, Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

His first game in charge will be at home against former club Roma on 20 October.

© – AFP 2019

