Claudio Ranieri ends retirement to take charge of Roma for third time

Claudio Ranieri has ended his retirement to return to Roma for a third spell.

The veteran coach had been expected to walk away from the sport after he guided Cagliari to safety in May, almost 40 years after his first managerial role.

Ranieri, 73, has been tempted back by Roma – where he enjoyed a two-year spell in 2009 and a short tenure five years ago – and will take charge of the Serie A club until the end of the season.

The one-time Roma player will then move into a senior executive role where he will act as an advisor to the ownership group.

“AS Roma is pleased to announce that Claudio Ranieri is the new Head Coach of the First Team,” a club statement read.

“At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club.