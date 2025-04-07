The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Referees appointed for Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final ties
THE REFEREES FOR the upcoming Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals have been named.
England’s Luke Pearce will take charge of Leinster’s quarter final against Glasgow Warriors at the Avvia Stadium this Friday.
Munster’s clash with Bordeaux-Bègles on Saturday will have Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli in the middle at Stade Chaban-Delmas.
Italy’s Andrea Piardi will take charge as Northampton Saints take on Castres Olympique at Franklin’s Gardens.
The final match of the weekend, on Sunday, will be officiated by England’s Matthew Carley – the French derby between RC Toulon and Stade Toulousain at Stade Félix Mayol.
