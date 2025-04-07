Advertisement
Referee Luke Pearce. Alamy Stock Photo
Referees appointed for Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final ties

Both Irish provinces are in action.
4.15pm, 7 Apr 2025
THE REFEREES FOR the upcoming Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals have been named.

England’s Luke Pearce will take charge of Leinster’s quarter final against Glasgow Warriors at the Avvia Stadium this Friday.

Munster’s clash with Bordeaux-Bègles on Saturday will have Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli in the middle at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Italy’s Andrea Piardi will take charge as Northampton Saints take on Castres Olympique at Franklin’s Gardens.

The final match of the weekend, on Sunday, will be officiated by England’s Matthew Carley – the French derby between RC Toulon and Stade Toulousain at Stade Félix Mayol.

