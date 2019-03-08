This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m delighted to be coming back home': Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma

The former Fulham and Leicester City boss has been appointed by the Serie A side following Eusebio Di Francesco’s departure.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 4:51 PM
12 minutes ago 279 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4531308
Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma.
Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma.
Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma.

CLAUDIO RANIERI HAS been appointed AS Roma’s manager following the departure of Eusebio Di Francesco.

The former Fulham and Leicester City boss will be in the dugout for the first match of his second spell on Monday when Roma face Empoli at the Stade Olimpico.

Ranieri has signed a contract with the club through to June and will help the club see out the rest of the Serie A campaign.

I’m delighted to be coming back home,” Ranieri said.

“When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

Just eight days ago Ranieri was sacked by Fulham, after winning only three of his 17 matches in charge of the club after taking over for Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

The stint will be his second in charge of the club, having previously managed the Italian side from 2009 to 2011.

Roma, Ranieri’s boyhood club, finished second in the league in his only full season at the helm before resigning in February 2011.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” said Roma president Jim Pallotta.

We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the Champions League.

“At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he’s very excited to take on this challenge.”

Di Francesco’s departure came in the wake of Roma’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto, ending the club’s run at the round of 16.

Porto vs Roma - Uefa Champions League Roma's Diego Perotti despairs after his side are knocked out of the Champions League. Source: Luciano Rossi/As Roma/ Lapresse

Roma crashed out at the hands of the Portuguese side following a controversial penalty call after Alessandro Florenzi’s foul was spotted by the VAR, leading to Alex Telles burying from the spot to seal Porto’s win in extra time

Ranieri takes over with Roma currently fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-place Inter and four points behind third-place AC Milan.

Claudio’s from the city, he’s a Roma fan but more than that, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in world football,” said Roma director Francesco Totti.

“What we need now is a safe pair of hands to guide us back into the top four and ensure that we are playing Champions League football again next season.

“We have 12 games left and we need to win as many of them as possible.”

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It will be hard to say goodbye': Schmidt's final Six Nations game in Dublin
    'It will be hard to say goodbye': Schmidt's final Six Nations game in Dublin
    Beirne given weekend off after reporting 'soreness' in training
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    IRELAND
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie