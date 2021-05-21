BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 21 May 2021
Claudio Ranieri to end managerial 'soap opera'

The veteran manager announced on Friday he will not coach Serie A club Sampdoria next season.

By AFP Friday 21 May 2021
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CLAUDIO RANIERI announced on Friday he will not coach Serie A club Sampdoria next season.

Ranieri, who memorably guided outsiders Leicester City to the 2016 English Premier League title, took over the Genoa side in October 2019.

“I would like to close the soap opera of my contract,” Ranieri said on the club’s website.

“Today, I told the team that I will not stay another year, the conditions aren’t right to stay.”

Ranieri’s contract expires this June.

The 69-year-old guided the team to safety last season with a 15th place finish.

This campaign they are ninth ahead of their final game against relegated Parma.

“The lads were wonderful, especially during the lockdown. They have been professional,” said the former Italian defender.

“This year we fought, fought. We had many good games, some errors, but this is football. I want to thank my players with all my heart.

“Lastly, I want to greet and thank the fans. I was very sorry not to have them at the stadium, not to be able to show them a Sampdoria that fought for every ball and against every opponent.”

Ranieri coached his hometown club Roma before joining Sampdoria, who won their only Serie A title 30 years ago.

His vast coaching experience spanning 35 years includes spells at Chelsea, Valencia, Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

