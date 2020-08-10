Clubs in Limerick and Roscommon suspend activities over Covid-19 fears

TWO CLUBS IN Limerick and Roscommon have suspended activities due to Covid-19 concerns.

Claughaun have been shut down due to a positive test in the club, the Limerick Leader have reported.

“Due to notification of a positive Covid-19 test within the club, all activities have been suspended until further notice,” Claughaun said in a statement.

“Entry to club grounds is strictly prohibited and the club await clarification regarding upcoming fixtures. All members are encouraged to adhere to HSE guidelines.”

The Limerick city club did not confirm whether the test is related to an adult or underage player.

Strokestown in Roscommon have also suspended club activities as a precaution according to the Roscommon Herald.

A suspected case involves a person who had been in the club grounds before showing symptoms of the virus. They’ve gone for testing and the club are awaiting the results before making further decisions.

A brief statement from the club read: “All club activities are suspended as a precautionary measure until further notice. Hopefully, the situation will be clarified in the next day or two.

“Thank you for your co-operation. Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates over the coming days.”

