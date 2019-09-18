This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Clear and obvious, no penalty,' says Klopp after Napoli defeat

The Premier League leaders fell behind in the 82nd minute after Jose Callejon went down easily.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 12:30 AM
9 minutes ago 93 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4813833
Jurgen Klopp felt the penalty decision that went against his side was harsh.
Image: Tim Goode
Jurgen Klopp felt the penalty decision that went against his side was harsh.
Jurgen Klopp felt the penalty decision that went against his side was harsh.
Image: Tim Goode

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp said it was “clear and obvious” that Dries Mertens’ controversial penalty should not have been given after the holders slipped to defeat at Napoli in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders fell behind in the 82nd minute after Jose Callejon went down easily under pressure from Andy Robertson, before Fernando Llorente’s stoppage-time strike secured Napoli a 2-0 win.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“What can I say, for me, it is clear and obvious, no penalty. He jumps before any contact, we can’t change that.”

Liverpool became the first holders to lose their opening game of the following Champions League campaign since AC Milan in 1994, as their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were all guilty of wasting chances.

“It should hurt because there were opportunities for us,” added Klopp. “It was an open game with a lot of counter-attacks, but we didn’t finish them off and that is a problem.

“We controlled moments but had not enough chances in the end. We made decisions that were not right and have to accept the result.

“It was very often the final ball that was not right.”

Liverpool next face a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, and host Salzburg — who thrashed Genk 6-2 on Tuesday — in their second Champions League Group E game on 2 October.

- © AFP, 2019

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie