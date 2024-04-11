'She got her head down and worked hard' - Moloney earns bench spot after long-awaited return

IRELAND HOOKER CLÍODHNA Moloney has made an impressive return to the international squad following a lengthy absence, earning a place among the replacements for their Six Nations clash with Wales this Saturday [kick-off, 4.45pm].

Following Sarah Delaney’s shoulder injury, Moloney slots in as cover for Neve Jones.

Moloney’s last involvement with the side was coming on as a replacement in a home win over Japan in November, 2021. 11 days before that, she compared remarks made by the IRFU’s then Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy to “slurry spreading” in a social media post.

Her omission in the interim was a controversial discussion point. Former Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams always insisted the decision was based on form, despite Moloney’s consistent performances for Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership.

Ireland’s new boss Scott Bemand explained earlier this week that he felt this was “the right time” to reintegrate Moloney to the squad. Ireland defence coach Declan Danaher explained to the media that she has been using this week to focus on all the basic requirements of the position within the Ireland pack.

“We have been keeping an eye on her. We had an injury to Sarah Delaney so then there was a need to bring a hooker in and it was an opportunity to bring Clíodhna in. The first two days were getting her head around what the learning would be like for her in terms of her lineout, attack and defence point of view.

“Would she be in a place to be involved and she definitely did that. Neve [Jones] is playing incredibly well. It’s great to have two hookers who are playing in the Women’s Premiership in England and at a very high standard.”

Elaborating on how they have approached Moloney’s transition back into the fold, Danaher pointed to the contributions of Sam Monaghan as well as Moloney’s housemate — and Exeter teammate — Edel McMahon, who has been selected to start in the back-row after being unexpectedly dropped from the matchday squad for the Italy game.

“Edel has obviously been looking after her. They’re thick as thieves.

“She [Cliodhna] knows Sam and it’s important for her and Sam to work together, being a hooker. In terms of personality, she’s just got her head down and gotten on with it. You’d have to girls a bit more but she likes getting around the corner, she likes carrying the ball and she likes making tackles so the more she can do, the happier I’ll be.”

McMahon’s exclusion for Italy’s visit to the RDS was considered a strange call, with the hosts coming up short by six points to go zero wins from two games. Danaher says Ireland’s co-captain has forced her way back into their plans through her workrate at training.

“What Tricky [McMahon] has done – and Shannon [Ikahihifo], to get her first cap as well – both of them have trained the house down the last three weeks and every training session they want the jersey, they are desperate to be involved. That’s the biggest thing that Edel has done.

“That’s the competition the back row at the moment. It is phenomenal between Aoife Wafer, Edel, Brit, Shannon. We’ve got Bolesy there are well. Every week they are getting better and better, that’s what Edel has done to give herself the opportunity again. It’s been brilliant to see and if they can play half as well as they’ve trained we’ll be in a good place.”

