Moloney won the last of her 31 caps in November 2021. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
In From The Cold

Cliodhna Moloney recalled to Ireland Six Nations squad after two-year exile

Exeter hooker will train with Ireland next week ahead of the Round 3 meeting with Wales.
57 minutes ago

CLIODHNA MOLONEY WILL link up and train with the Ireland rugby team next week for the first time since her controversial exile from the national setup in 2021.

The IRFU confirmed the Exeter hooker’s return in a squad update issued on Friday evening ahead of the Women’s Six Nations meeting with Wales.

The 30-year-old was a mainstay of the team prior to her exile, winning 31 caps, and was named Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.

But she has not featured for Ireland since an appearance against Japan in November 2021, just weeks after she publicly criticised then-IRFU Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy.

Moloney pointedly referred to comments by Eddy — who stepped down from the role in March 2022 — as “slurry spreading” after he indicated that Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup was down to the players, overlooking myriad infrastructural and financial factors.

Head coach Scott Bemand left the door open for a possible return for Moloney during this campaign, and following back-to-back defeats to France and Italy, has now recalled her for the final three games of the championship.

Lauren Delaney is following return to play protocols, but is expected to resume full training next week, while Ailsa Hughes and Kate Flannery have both been released back to their clubs. 

