Thursday 11 March 2021
Bohan adds two-time All-Star to Dublin ladies backroom team

Cliodhna O’Connor she served as Dublin goalkeeper between 2002 and 2014.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 9:42 AM
Former Dublin goalkeeper Cliodhna O’Connor.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

FORMER DUBLIN GOALKEEPER Cliodhna O’Connor has joined Mick Bohan’s backroom team as the county chase a fifth successive All-Ireland Ladies football crown this year.

The 37-year-old has worked with Cuala and Dublin hurlers under Mattie Kenny as athletic performance coach in recent years.

She operated in the same capacity with the Ireland women’s hockey U23 and U21 sides, while also working as head of athletic development with her club Naomh Mearnóg.

O’Connor’s playing career with Dublin, where she served as number one between 2002 and 2014, saw her win two All-Stars and one All-Ireland title, while she played in a further four All-Ireland finals.

The former Sky Blues captain is credited by many in the LGFA as revolutionising how goalkeepers trained. She has worked with the LGFA in Croke Park on a number of coaching initiatives.

In addition to her practical experience, O’Connor has a Masters in Strength and Conditioning from St Mary’s University in Twickenham. She is currently undertaking a PhD in elite performance sport at Dublin City University.

Kevin O'Brien
