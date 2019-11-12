This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kawhi struggles against former team Raptors but Clippers find way to win

The Boston Celtics extended their unbeaten streak while NBA scoring leader James Harden netted 39 points for the Rockets.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 8:24 AM
43 minutes ago 279 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4887746
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball.
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball.
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball.

KAWHI LEONARD ENDURED a difficult night against the club he led to an NBA title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late Monday to beat reigning champion Toronto Raptors 98-88.

The Clippers grinded defensively through the fourth quarter, allowing Toronto only 10 points in the final period as the Raptors missed six of their first seven shots while Lou Williams came off the LA bench for a game-high 21 points.

“Just compete on the defensive end, contest their shots and get back on transition,” Leonard said as the secret for the Clippers’ late success.

Leonard had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists but shot only 2-of-11 from the floor and 0-of-4 from three-point range.

“That’s what a championship team is about,” Leonard said. “When your star is not making shots, they step up and pull it out. That’s what it’s all about.”

Leonard was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for Toronto in June when he sparked the Raptors over Golden State in the best-of-seven championship series, but he departed for his hometown Clippers in July.

“It was fun to compete against them,” Leonard said, calling the experience emotional but keeping his trademark composure.

clippers-defeat-raptors-98-88 Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors tries to block a shot by Ivica Zubac. Source: Javier Rojas/Pi

“We had a fun ride last year. On and off the court we had fun.”

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6-of-17 from the floor.

The Raptors, without injured Kyle Lowry, lost forward O.G. Anunoby to injury after only two minutes on the court.

-Celtics extend streak- 

Boston guard Kemba Walker scored 29 points before leaving late in the game with an injury, leading the host Celtics over Dallas 116-106.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens called the setback “a little whiplash” and did not expect it was serious.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds, his second consecutive double double, on a night when Jayson Tatum went 1-for-18 from the floor and Luka Doncic led Dallas with 34 points.

“I’m just trying to keep winning, whatever I’ve got to do,” Brown said.

“We wanted to be aggressive defensively. We did a pretty good job. Luka Doncic picked us apart but other than that we did a really good job, They can’t all be pretty but we got the job done.”

The Mavericks (6-4) suffered their first road loss this season while the Celtics improved to an NBA-best 8-1 and stretched their win streak to eight games after an opening night loss to Philadelphia.

-Harden best since ’67-

Source: ESPN/YouTube

NBA scoring leader James Harden netted 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-116 victory at New Orleans.

With 373 points in 10 games, Harden becomes the first player to score so many so quickly into an NBA season since Rick Barry had 381 in 1967. The only player ever with more was 1960s icon Wilt Chamberlain.

Clint Capela had 11 points and 20 rebounds for the Rockets while J.J. Redick led the Pelicans with 24 points.

Jaren Jackson scored 24 points, Dillon Brooks added 21 and Jonas Valanciunas contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds to power Memphis over host San Antonio 113-109 on the night the Spurs retired Tony Parker’s number nine jersey.

“We will be together forever,” the Frenchman told his former teammates in a post-game ceremony.

Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and team-highs of eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves over host Detroit 120-114.

Blake Griffin made his season debut for Detroit after left knee surgery and a hamstring injury, producing 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists over 24 minutes.

French star center Rudy Gobert scored 25 points to lead seven Utah players in double figures as the Jazz won 122-108 at Golden State, which fell to an NBA-worst 2-9.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie