Clippers coach Doc Rivers ejected to delight of son, Rockets guard Austin

AUSTIN RIVERS DOES not expect to go out for dinner with Doc Rivers anytime soon after calling for his father and Los Angeles Clippers head coach to be ejected in the Houston Rockets’ win.

Doc Rivers was ejected for arguing with official Tony Brothers late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 102-93 loss to the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday.

The officials had some help from Rockets guard Austin Rivers, who laughed and signalled for Doc Rivers to be given a technical foul.

Austin Rivers continued to troll Doc as he left the court for the locker room before later tweeting: “Welp… Thanksgiving is going to be weird….”

Speaking to reporters post-game, Austin Rivers – who played under Doc during his time with the Clippers before joining the Washington Wizards and eventually the Rockets in 2018 – was asked if he enjoyed the technical fouls on his father.

“I did,” Austin Rivers said. “I knew it was coming. I could see it. I’ve seen that look before, many times.

“Once he starts blinking his eyes fast and he starts [imitates Doc getting mad], that’s when I know he is about to level up. So I just started telling Tony to get him. They got him. He’s out of here.”

“I was just trying to help out the situation,” Austin Rivers added. “Listen guys, I don’t ever like to escalate anything. Y’all don’t know me for that. I’ve always been a peacemaker. That’s just 100 per cent Doc’s gotta keep his cool.”

“I doubt we’ll go to dinner or anything like that,” he continued. “He actually is sensitive about stuff like that, so we’ll see what happens. I love him. It was a really good moment, though. I enjoyed it a lot. I’m not going to lie to you, I really did enjoy that. It was fun.”

Doc Rivers said he was aware Austin called for him to receive a technical, adding: “He should”.

- ‘Amazing’ Harden erupts for 47 -

James Harden was labelled “amazing” by Houston coach Mike D’Antoni after erupting in a fourth-quarter scoring spree to lead the Rockets to the home win.

Harden led the scoring with 47 points, including seven three-pointers, while the former NBA MVP also added six rebounds and seven assists.

The Houston talisman plundered 17 points late in the fourth quarter to help transform an 84-80 deficit with 5min 52sec remaining into victory.

“It’s not like we haven’t seen it before, and we’ll see it again,” Rockets head coach D’Antoni said.

“He’s amazing. He’s just a master of the game. It’s what I expect. He’s a special player, no doubt about it.”

Harden shouldered the bulk of the Rockets’ offensive duties, with Russell Westbrook (17) and Clint Capela (12) the only other Houston players to score double figures.

The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Lou Williams had 20 off the bench for the Clippers while JaMychal Green added 14 as the Clippers fell to 7-4 with the defeat.

- Lakers rout Warriors -

The Rockets improved to 8-3, leaving them hard on the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers, who cruised to a blowout 120-94 win over the injury-decimated Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Warriors, who reached five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-2019 have endured a nightmare start to the season, with a long-term injury to Stephen Curry depleting a squad already attempting to adjust from the loss of Klay Thompson (knee) and departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers were in no mood to show the Warriors any mercy at the Staples Center on Wednesday, LeBron James scoring 23 points and Kyle Kuzma 22 in a comfortable win.

The Lakers, who have not have reached the playoffs since 2013, lead the Western Conference with a 9-2 record.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James watch from the bench in the fourth quarter. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics improved to 9-1 to remain on top of the table after a 140-133 defeat of the Washington Wizards.

Kemba Walker had 25 points in an impressive all-round scoring display by the Celtics, who saw seven players reach double digits.

Walker was backed by Jayson Tatum with 23 points and Jaylen Brown with 22. Turkish star Enes Kanter meanwhile pulled down nine rebounds as well as contributing 13 points.

But it was a frustrating night for Washington’s Bradley Beal, who finished with 44 points, five rebounds and six assists yet somehow ended on the losing side.

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points as the Magic jolted the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-97 victory.

The Sixers, playing without the injured Joel Embiid, fell to 7-4 after the loss while Joel Embiid Orlando improved to 4-7.

In Portland, the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors eased past the Trail Blazers after another superb display from Pascal Siakam.

Siakam, who had scored 24 points in a win over the Lakers on Sunday, once again led the scoring with 36 points, receiving backing from Fred VanVleet who finished with 30.

