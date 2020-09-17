BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Clones misses out on Ulster Championship final over floodlight issue

The Ulster final will take place on 22 November but no decision has been made on the venue yet.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 1:31 PM
10 minutes ago 235 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5207208
Monaghan's Conor McManus pictured lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup in Clones.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Monaghan's Conor McManus pictured lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup in Clones.
Monaghan's Conor McManus pictured lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup in Clones.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship have been released, with confirmation coming that this year’s final will not take place in St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

It will be the first Ulster final to be staged outside of the Monaghan town since 2006 – when Armagh defeated Donegal at Croke Park.

All venues must comply with the GAA ‘Return to Play’ guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms.

This year’s Ulster SFC games are as follows.

Saturday 31 October: preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)

Sunday 1 November: quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey (1.30pm); Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, Derry (4pm).

Saturday 7 November 7: quarter-final

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, Corrigan Park (subject to safety certificate)/Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sunday 8 November: quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)

Saturday 14 November: semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC (1.15pm)

Sunday 15 November: semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Cavan/Monaghan, venue TBC (1.30pm)

Sunday 22 November: Final, venue TBC (4.0pm)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie