Clones misses out on Ulster Championship final over floodlight issue

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship have been released, with confirmation coming that this year’s final will not take place in St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

It will be the first Ulster final to be staged outside of the Monaghan town since 2006 – when Armagh defeated Donegal at Croke Park.

All venues must comply with the GAA ‘Return to Play’ guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms.

This year’s Ulster SFC games are as follows.

Saturday 31 October: preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)

Sunday 1 November: quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey (1.30pm); Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, Derry (4pm).

Saturday 7 November 7: quarter-final

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, Corrigan Park (subject to safety certificate)/Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)

Sunday 8 November: quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)

Saturday 14 November: semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC (1.15pm)

Sunday 15 November: semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Cavan/Monaghan, venue TBC (1.30pm)

Sunday 22 November: Final, venue TBC (4.0pm)