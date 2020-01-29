This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clongowes signal intent with 20-point win over Terenure

Calum Dowling scored two tries as Clongowes eased into the quarter-finals.

By Daire Walsh Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,328 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4985241
File photo of Energia Park, Donnybrook.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
File photo of Energia Park, Donnybrook.
File photo of Energia Park, Donnybrook.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clongowes Wood College 34

Terenure College 14

Daire Walsh reports from Donnyrook

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE issued a serious statement of intent at Donnybrook as they stormed to an emphatic 20-point victory at the expense of Terenure College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

Despite falling behind to Barra Dignam’s second-quarter try, Clongowes turned the tables on the 10-time champions with tries from Jack Kearney, Calum Dowling (two) and Peter Maher. Scrum-half Oisin Devitt also contributed 14 points off the kicking tee as the Clane side comfortably advanced to the quarter-final stage.

Things had initially looked bright for Dan Parkinson’s Terenure, who broke the deadlock with 22 minutes on the clock. After he spotted a gap inside the Clongowes half, Matthew McGetrick-Stafford released Dignam for a fine finish in the left-corner.

Mattie Lynch superbly split the posts off a touchline conversion, but their lead proved to be a short-lived one. At the end of a prolonged move, Clongowes lock Kearney crossed over to the left of the posts.

Deputising for the injured David Wilkinson, Devitt supplied the bonuses and also added a close-range penalty to offer the north Kildare outfit a 10-7 interval advantage. They created further daylight on the resumption when the influential Dowling touched down against the base of the posts.

‘Nure subsequently enjoyed a sustained spell of possession close inside the opposition ’22′, but couldn’t found their way through a watertight rearguard. Clongowes, on the other hand, were far more clinical with the opportunities that fell their way.

Tom Mulcair’s powerful break provided the framework for Maher’s 50th-minute try and Dowling later bagged his second to round off an incisive breakaway attack.

A resilient ‘Nure finally responded through replacement winger Jack Whelan in the closing-quarter but courtesy of another Devitt place-kick, Clongowes eased into the next round.

Clongowes Wood College Scorers: Tries: Jack Kearney, Calum Dowling 2, Peter Maher; Conversions: Oisin Devitt [4 from 4]; Penalties: Oisin Devitt [2 from 2]

Terenure College Scorers: Tries: Barra Dignam, Jack Whelan; Conversions: Mattie Lynch [2 from 2]

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: Rory Morrin; Michael Spillane, Peter Maher, Chris Grimes, Sean Sexton; Charlie Reilly (James Coonan ’48), Oisin Devitt (Harry MacGoey ’68); Luke McMahon (Ruairi O’Regan ’60), Eoghan Cumbers (Hugh Hogan ’60), Barry Dooley (Eddie Carr ’60); Jack Kearney, Tom Mulcair (Killian Fitzpatrick ’57); Evan O’Boyle (Harry O’Neill ’60), Calum Dowling (John Carroll ’66), Diarmuid McCormack.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Patsakorn Kidd; Oisin Lydon (Yago Fernandez Vilar ’55), Harvey O’Donoghue, Matthew McGetrick-Stafford, Barra Dignam (Jack Whelan ’52); Mattie Lynch, Liam Nolan (Alex Smith ’68); Sean Daly (Harry Cullinan ’66), Max Russell (Ethan Holohan ’55), Adam Byrne (Yegor Spellman ’68); Rory Byrne (Cuan Doyle ’48), TJ Durran; Darragh Brooks (Jack Doyle ’60), Tommy Farrelly, Alex Dempsey.

Referee: Brian MacNiece.

