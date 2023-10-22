Clonlara have time on side to savour sweet victory

Clonlara 3-18

Crusheen 2-16

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

IT WAS AN 89-year gap for Clonlara when they claimed the Clare SHC title in 2008, yet ending a wait of 15 years this time was equally as satisfying.

John Conlon was the sole survivor on the field from that occasion while current captain Jathan McMahon is able to recall being put in the cup back – in 2023 he was only too glad to collect the Canon Hamilton trophy.

Donal Madden was the side’s freetaker in ’08 but led the line as manager this time round, aided by ex goalkeeper Ger O’Connell.

Their greater scoring spread and balance was key to this win. Freetaker Micheál O’Loughlin finished the hour with 2-9 while their strong platform in the half-back line, where his younger brother Páraic and centre back Dylan McMahon excelled, also proved important.

It was blow for blow in the opening exchanges, the underdogs Crusheen needing to catch a break to strengthen their belief. The tide was turning in their favour when Oisin O’Donnell levelled matters on 17 minutes.

This was short-lived, Clonlara striking for their opening goal a minute later via Micheál O’Loughlin. His brother Páraic won possession, fed Aidan Moriarty who then found Ian Galvin and expertly offloaded to O’Loughlin.

Crusheen did well to avoid conceding up until then. Luke Hayes had made a fantastic hook to stop Jathan McMahon from finding the net and then Donal Tuohy produced an outstanding save to deny Colm O’Meara.

Their patience paid off, and by half-time they had a second goal with Colm Galvin raising the green flag on 24 minutes for 2-7 to 0-6 lead.

Noted for their spirit and determination, two-time champions Crusheen came out swinging and were only a goal adrift by the 44th minute. Clare U-20 Oisin O’Donnell was leading the charge for Michael Browne’s men, his goal followed by Ian Galvin and Jamie Fitzgibbon trading points.

Hopes of a comeback soon vanished, though, when Clonlara again produced a response. It was corner forward O’Loughlin who raided for goal and his strike effectively ended a contest which was attended by 5,048 fans.

Hindered by their 11 wides in the first half, Crusheen needed to start proceedings with a bang to overturn their nine-point loss to Clonlara in the third round. Trailing by seven at the interval, they needed to be closer, but they attempted to force their way back.

Leaders were everywhere to be found for Clonlara as they won the majority of key battles all over the field, and it was the champions who finish the campaign unbeaten.

Scorers Clonlara: Micheál O’Loughlin 2-9 (7f), C Galvin 1-0, J Conlon, I Galvin 0-2 each, C O’Meara 0-1, J McMahon, D Stritch, D McMahon, A Moriarty 0-1 each.

Scorers Crusheen: O O’Donnell 1-4, B Horner 1-3 (2f), R Hayes 0-3f, C O’Donnell, F Kennedy 0-2 each, D Mullins, J Fitzgibbon 0-1 each.

CLONLARA: Séimí Gully; Logan Ryan, Ger Powell, Michael Clancy; Páraic O’Loughlin, Dylan McMahon, David Fitzgerald; Aidan Moriarty, Jathan McMahon; Colm Galvin, John Conlon, Colm O’Meara; Micheál O’Loughlin, Ian Galvin, Diarmuid Stritch;

Subs: Cian Moriarty for O’Meara (52), Micheal Stritch for D Stritch (58), Daniel Moloney for J McMahon (60) Conor Bourke for Moriarty (62).

CRUSHEEN: Donal Tuohy; Luke Hayes, Cian Dillon, Éanna McMahon; Diarmuid Mullins, Ross Hayes, Tadhg Dean; Eoghan McMahon, Jamie Fitzgibbon; Gerry O’Grady, Conor O’Donnell, Cilléin Mullins; Oisin O’Donnell, Fergus Kennedy, Breffni Horner.

Subs: Ian O’Brien for Eoghan McMahon (40), Luke Ketelaar for C Mullins (50), Gavin O’Brien for O’Grady (63), Mark Perill for Kennedy (63).

Referee: Niall Malone (Éire Óg)