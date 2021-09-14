Clough unhappy over former Ireland midfielder's 'excessive' six-match ban

Mansfield Town's Stephen Quinn reacts after being sent off during a 3-1 defeat to Harrogate Town.

MANSFIELD TOWN MANAGER Nigel Clough has described a punishment issued to Stephen Quinn as “excessive”, after the former Republic of Ireland midfielder was banned for six matches by the Football Association.

Having been deemed by officials to have thrown a kick at an opponent, Quinn was sent off during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Harrogate Town on 4 September.

The 35-year-old was suspended for three matches, but his club confirmed today that an additional three-match ban has been applied as a result of a separate incident that took place in the same minute of the League Two fixture. Although it wasn’t witnessed by officials, an alleged headbutt was caught on video.

Quinn, who was subsequently unavailable for last Saturday’s game against Walsall, is now set to be sidelined until Mansfield host Port Vale on 19 October.

“We thought [the punishment] was excessive,” said Clough, whose side are in 20th place in League Two with seven games played so far this season.

“He’s been banned for six games and he’s hardly touched anybody, so we’re disappointed. He’s been disciplined accordingly and will be a big miss for us.”

Quinn, who played in the Premier League with Sheffield United and Hull City, was a member of the Ireland squad at Euro 2016. He won the last of his 18 senior caps in the 2-2 draw away to Serbia during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.