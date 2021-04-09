BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard star as the LA Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz continued their run of form at home.

By Press Association Friday 9 Apr 2021, 8:47 AM
44 minutes ago 150 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5404611

PAUL GEORGE SCORED 33 points with Kawhi Leonard adding another 27 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-103 last night.

The game saw two of the high fliers in the Western Conference face off, and it was a largely even match until the fourth when the Clippers pushed ahead.

The Clippers were up by two going into the last 12 minutes and outscored their opponents 30-22 in the final quarter to record their third straight victory.

Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz kept up their imperious home form with a 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, their 23rd in a row at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds in the win, while Damian Lillard scored 23 for Portland.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 28 as the Miami Heat saw off the Los Angeles Lakers 110-104, a Milwaukee Bucks side without Giannis Antetokounmpo lost to the Dallas Mavericks 116-101 and the Chicago Bulls won their third game in a row with a 122-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept past the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-102 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie