BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

'Club players' voices need to be heard once and for all' - calls to complete 2020 All-Ireland camogie series

The Camogie Association’s recent poll to endorse a split season came at a cost for clubs involved in the unfinished 2020 competitions.

By Emma Duffy Friday 14 May 2021, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 924 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5437914
Sarsfields manager Michael 'Hopper' McGrath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sarsfields manager Michael 'Hopper' McGrath.
Sarsfields manager Michael 'Hopper' McGrath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2019 ALL-IRELAND SENIOR club camogie champions Sarsfields of Galway are leading calls for the completion of the outstanding 2020 action — the provincial and national championship series.

Earlier this week, the Camogie Association overturned its controversial fixture plan as 53% of clubs voted in favour of a split-season format for 2021.

After an ugly back-and-forth involving the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] with inter-county players threatening strike action, members were polled on what direction the schedule should take.

The inter-county championship will now take place after the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues, which start this weekend, with 2021 club competitions following thereafter.

This decision, however, has come at a cost for clubs who were due to contest the 2020 All-Ireland club series. As of now, it will remain incomplete.

RTÉ Sport reports that the six senior clubs affected — Loughiel, Drom and Inch, Thomastown, Inagh Kilnamona, Sarsfields and Oulart-The Ballagh — have written to the Camogie Association this week to seek a window for those competitions to be completed.

The dates of 7, 13, 20 and 27 June have been put forward as four weekends that could see the completion of the senior championship – a proposed fixture schedule that would run in tandem with the 2021 leagues.

Manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath spoke out passionately on Galway Bay FM today.

“We’ve the template set for them. done everything for them only give us a pitch, give us a ref, let’s get on with it,” the Tribe playing great said.

“I’m telling you now, the repercussions for this are going to be drastic. It’s going to split county players, it’s going to split club players, we don’t want that. We have eight on the county panel with Galway and we’re very proud of them. But we’re all about the mantra: you’re a club person number one, that’s where you start, that’s where you finish.

Don’t get me wrong, I played with the county myself and you give everything you have to the county, but it should not impede on club players. Club players make up 98% of the thing. Okay, the GPA are doing good things for the players, but they’re doing a lot wrong as well. They’re not doing anything for these [club] players, these are the heart of the communities, the heart of the Association.”

“We want to sit down at them around the table, or whatever way it is over Zoom,” he added. “They have to negotiate with us. They just have to. Who’s suffering? Everyone’s suffering.

“I hope they realise the effort that players have been putting in the last six months, putting their lives on hold for this. The county players threatened to strike, we have a nuclear option too and we’ll be pressing that button if needs be. We’re going as far as we possibly can to get common sense prevailing.”

Sarsfields released a statement yesterday — Oulart-The-Ballagh did too (read below) — which reads as follows:

“As things currently stand, following the outcome of the Camogie Association’s 2021 Fixtures poll of clubs, the All Ireland Club Championships 2020 will not now be concluding.

“Understandably, Sarsfields Camogie Club, as with all the other clubs involved, are extremely dissatisfied with this outcome and see no reason why the 2020 championships cannot be concluded.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There is no reason why the 2020 championships cannot be completed during the inter-county leagues as is the case every other year.

“Repeated assurances were provided by the Camogie Association that the championships would be concluding and all our players together with hundreds of players across the country proceeded to train remotely on that basis.

“The Camogie Association states in its mission statement that “Camogie is at the heart of the community, a game that inspires, an Association for all”. With its abandonment of the All Ireland 2020 club championships, the Camogie Association has disregarded its own vision.

“What happened to the club being the heart and soul of our communities? Where do all players start and finish their careers?

“The championships have to be played and suitable dates have been identified by the clubs involved. Club players’ voices need to be heard for once and for all.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie