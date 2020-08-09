All-Ireland holders Corofin win 47th Galway championship game in-a-row

Corofin are still a dominant outfit in Galway.

COROFIN PICKED UP their 47th consecutive win the Galway SFC on Sunday, as they aim to win their eighth county title in-a-row.

The reigning All-Ireland champions recorded another big win this weekend, defeating Monivea/Abbey by 4-18 to 0-7 to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Substitute Colin Kelly hit a brace of goals while Dylan McHugh and Michael Farragher also found the net for Corofin to help them on their way to a 23-point win.

Elsewhere in the Galway SFC, St James’ lost out to An Cheathru Rua by 1-10 to 0-15.

In the Donegal SFC, defending champions Naomh Conaill defeated Ardara by 0-18 to 0-5, Glenswilly were 2-14 to 1-13 winners over Four Masters while Dungloe lost out by 0-11 to 1-11 against Seán Mac Cumhaill’s.

Crossmaglen maintained their drive for three-in-a-row in the Armagh SFC with a 3-10 to 1-8 victory over Silverbridge.

Meanwhile in the Longford SFC, Colmcille rallied from eight points down to snatch a 0-11 0-11 draw against 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta.

