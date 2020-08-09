This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
All-Ireland holders Corofin win 47th Galway championship game in-a-row

The reigning All-Ireland champions are aiming to win their eighth county title on the bounce.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,288 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171662
Corofin are still a dominant outfit in Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Corofin are still a dominant outfit in Galway.
Corofin are still a dominant outfit in Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

COROFIN PICKED UP their 47th consecutive win the Galway SFC on Sunday, as they aim to win their eighth county title in-a-row.

The reigning All-Ireland champions recorded another big win this weekend, defeating Monivea/Abbey by 4-18 to 0-7 to progress to the knockout stages of the competition. 

Substitute Colin Kelly hit a brace of goals while Dylan McHugh and Michael Farragher also found the net for Corofin to help them on their way to a 23-point win.

Elsewhere in the Galway SFC, St James’ lost out to An Cheathru Rua by 1-10 to 0-15.

In the Donegal SFC, defending champions Naomh Conaill defeated Ardara by 0-18 to 0-5, Glenswilly were 2-14 to 1-13 winners over Four Masters while Dungloe lost out by 0-11 to 1-11 against Seán Mac Cumhaill’s.

Crossmaglen maintained their drive for three-in-a-row in the Armagh SFC with a 3-10 to 1-8 victory over Silverbridge. 

Meanwhile in the Longford SFC, Colmcille rallied from eight points down to snatch a 0-11 0-11 draw against 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

