Dublin finalists get off to winning start while Kilmacud put six goals past Raheny

THERE WAS PLENTY of action in the Dublin SFC today as 2019 finalists Thomas Davis got the better of Round Towers Lusk in their Senior 1 Group 1 opener.
Thomas Davis, who lost out to Ballyboden St Enda’s in last year’s decider, came away with a 2-14 to 0-11 victory.
The other Group 1 encounter saw Ballymun Kickhams dominate Skerries Harps by 3-18 to 0-12.
In Group 2, there were victories for St Jude’s and Lucan Sarsfields. Cork native Niall Coakley netted for St Jude’s in their 1-10 to 0-8 win over Na Fianna while Lucan overpowered Balinteer St John’s by 0-19 to 0-9.
Group 3 saw Ballyboden St Enda’s win a six-goal battle against Clontarf, winning by 4-20 to 2-8. A goal from Shane Lowry and a late Mossy Quinn penalty helped St Vincent’s to a 2-15 to 1-13 win over Whitehall Colmcille in the other Group 3 clash.
There were also wins for Kilmacud Crokes and Castleknock in Group 4 of the Senior 1 competiton.
Crokes were leading by 2-8 to 0-4 before hitting four more goals after the restart to clinch a 6-13 to 0-10 victory against Raheny. The other game in that group saw Castleknock pick up a win over St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Plunketts’ brought it back to a three-point game with less than 10 minutes remaining but goals from Conor Chawke and Gerard McDermottroe were enough to give Castleknock a 2-15 to 1-11 win.
There were three Cork Premier football championship fixtures down for decision on Saturday. Douglas scored a 1-14 to 1-9 win over Bishopstown, Clonakilty were 1-12 to 0-8 winners over Carrigaline while Newcestown defeated Ilen Rovers by 3-17 to 1-7.
In the Roscommon SFC, 2013 All-Ireland champions St Brigid’s played out a draw against Clann na Gael, both sides scoring 1-14.
Star forward Seán O’Shea helped guide Kenmare Shamrocks to a 2-9 to 0-13 victory over Kerins O’Rahilly’s in Group 1 of the Kerry SFC.
Austin Stacks and Dingle were held to a draw in Group 2, scoring 1-12 a piece, while Killarney Legion defeated Kilcummin by 0-15 to 0-10.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS